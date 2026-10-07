The Traitors Telugu: Meet The 20 Contestants Of Teja Sajja's Reality Show, From Chinmayi Sripada To Harsha Vardhan
The Traitors Telugu, hosted by Teja Sajja, brings 20 celebrities into a tense game of trust, deception and betrayal, premiering October 15 on Prime Video.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 7, 2026 at 10:07 AM IST
Hyderabad: The game of trust, deception and betrayal is coming to Telugu screens with The Traitors Telugu. Hosted by actor Teja Sajja, the psychological reality show brings together 20 celebrities and personalities for a high-stakes game where friendships can change in a matter of minutes.
Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for the Telugu edition, setting the tone for a game filled with secret alliances, manipulation and unexpected twists. The contestants will be divided into Innocents and hidden Traitors. While the Innocents must work together to identify the Traitors, the latter will try to deceive the group and eliminate players without revealing their identities. With daily eliminations and a grand prize at stake, trust will be one of the most valuable things in the game.
Meet the contestants of The Traitors Telugu
Chinmayi Sripada
Singer, voice artist and entrepreneur Chinmayi Sripada is one of the best-known names in the line-up. A familiar voice across Telugu, Tamil and other South Indian film industries, she now steps into the world of reality television.
Harsha Vardhan
Actor and screenwriter Harsha Vardhan is best known for his work in Telugu television and cinema. His popular role in Amrutham, along with his extensive film career, makes him one of the more recognisable faces in the house.
Pragathi Mahavadi
Pragathi Mahavadi is a familiar face in Telugu cinema and television. The actress has also worked in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films, bringing considerable acting experience to the game.
Shreedevi Chowdary
Actress, producer and fashion personality Shreedevi Chowdary is another contestant to watch. She has worked across entertainment, digital media and production and also owns a production banner.
Nikhil Vijayendra Simha
Popularly known as Nikhiluu or Nickstermann, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha made his mark through street interviews, celebrity conversations, vlogs and podcasts. The digital creator is now taking that experience into a very different kind of game.
Vidyullekha Raman
Vidyullekha Raman is known for her comic roles in Telugu and Tamil cinema. With her expressive personality and strong screen presence, she could bring plenty of energy to the reality show.
Vishnu Oi
Vishnu Oi is known for his comic performances in films such as Taxiwala and MAD. His distinctive humour and memorable characters have made him a popular name among younger Telugu audiences.
Shravya Varma
Celebrity stylist, costume designer and producer Shravya Varma has worked with several major names in Telugu cinema. Her understanding of personalities and the entertainment industry could prove useful in a game built around reading people.
Dr Meghanath Reddy
Dr Meghanath Reddy comes from a very different background. A consultant anaesthesiologist, he is stepping from the medical world into reality television, making his participation one of the more unexpected entries in the line-up.
Mouneesha Chowdary
Known online as Snow Akka, Mouneesha Chowdary is a digital creator, model and reality television personality. Her lifestyle content and relatable online persona have earned her a strong following.
Sweekar Agasthi
Music composer, singer, guitarist and audio engineer Sweekar Agasthi is best known for his work in Telugu cinema. His association with C/o Kancharapalem and the popular song "Asha Pasham" brought him widespread recognition.
Ashika Padukone
Ashika Padukone is known for her work in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil television. She gained popularity with shows such as Kathalo Rajakumari and Trinayani, making her a familiar face for television audiences.
Varsha D'Souza
Varsha D'Souza rose to popularity through Telugu web series, short films and digital content. She has built a large online following and has already hinted that she values loyalty and relationships while playing the game.
Pranav aka Abhinavakavi
Rapper, lyricist and singer Pranav Chaganty, popularly known as AbhinavaKavi, is known for bringing Telugu poetry into modern hip-hop. His wordplay could become an interesting weapon in a game centred on conversations and deception.
SS Vardhan
Music composer, keyboardist and audio engineer Sai Srivardhan, known professionally as SS Vardhan, is also part of the line-up. He has worked on film music and independent projects in the Telugu entertainment space.
Rahat Achanta
Entrepreneur and startup founder Rahat Achanta brings a business background to the show. Known for his work in the food and fresh produce space, he is now entering an entirely different competitive environment.
Gaurav Sunil
Digital creator and YouTuber Gaurav Sunil, also known as Gaurav Kaizoku, is recognised for comedy videos, sketches and relatable content. He has also ventured into acting, including a role in Patang.
Sai Ronak
Actor Sai Ronak has worked across Telugu cinema and television. He has appeared in films including Paathasala, Kaadhali and Pressure Cooker, and is also known for his dancing and martial arts skills.
Puppala Dhanunjaya
Gaming creator Puppala Dhanunjaya, popularly known as Telugu Gaming or Dhanu Dino, brings a massive digital following to the show. His experience in competitive gaming could make him comfortable with strategy and pressure.
Phalguni Bangera
Choreographer and dancer Phalguni Bangera has worked in the Telugu entertainment industry and on major film projects. Her experience behind the scenes and understanding of performance could add another dimension to the game.
Teja Sajja makes his reality TV debut
For Teja Sajja, The Traitors Telugu marks a new chapter. The actor, known for films including HanuMan, is taking on hosting duties for the first Telugu edition of the globally popular format. Calling it a completely new experience, Teja said he was excited to be part of something different from his previous work. He also described the Telugu edition as a significant moment for the entertainment industry, with the international format getting its own Telugu flavour.
Following the success of The Traitors Hindi Season 2, the Telugu edition arrives with its own mix of actors, musicians, creators, professionals and digital personalities. With 20 contestants and Teja Sajja overseeing the game, The Traitors Telugu is set to bring a new kind of reality television to Telugu audiences. The Traitors Telugu premieres on October 15, with new episodes releasing every Thursday at noon on Prime Video.