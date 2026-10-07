ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Traitors Telugu: Meet The 20 Contestants Of Teja Sajja's Reality Show, From Chinmayi Sripada To Harsha Vardhan

Hyderabad: The game of trust, deception and betrayal is coming to Telugu screens with The Traitors Telugu. Hosted by actor Teja Sajja, the psychological reality show brings together 20 celebrities and personalities for a high-stakes game where friendships can change in a matter of minutes.

Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for the Telugu edition, setting the tone for a game filled with secret alliances, manipulation and unexpected twists. The contestants will be divided into Innocents and hidden Traitors. While the Innocents must work together to identify the Traitors, the latter will try to deceive the group and eliminate players without revealing their identities. With daily eliminations and a grand prize at stake, trust will be one of the most valuable things in the game.

Meet the contestants of The Traitors Telugu

Chinmayi Sripada

Singer, voice artist and entrepreneur Chinmayi Sripada is one of the best-known names in the line-up. A familiar voice across Telugu, Tamil and other South Indian film industries, she now steps into the world of reality television.

Harsha Vardhan

Actor and screenwriter Harsha Vardhan is best known for his work in Telugu television and cinema. His popular role in Amrutham, along with his extensive film career, makes him one of the more recognisable faces in the house.

Actor and screenwriter Harsha Vardhan (Photo: Show Poster)

Pragathi Mahavadi

Pragathi Mahavadi is a familiar face in Telugu cinema and television. The actress has also worked in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films, bringing considerable acting experience to the game.

Shreedevi Chowdary

Actress, producer and fashion personality Shreedevi Chowdary is another contestant to watch. She has worked across entertainment, digital media and production and also owns a production banner.

Nikhil Vijayendra Simha

Popularly known as Nikhiluu or Nickstermann, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha made his mark through street interviews, celebrity conversations, vlogs and podcasts. The digital creator is now taking that experience into a very different kind of game.

Vidyullekha Raman

Vidyullekha Raman is known for her comic roles in Telugu and Tamil cinema. With her expressive personality and strong screen presence, she could bring plenty of energy to the reality show.

Vishnu Oi