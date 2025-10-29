ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Taj Story Controversy Explained: How Paresh Rawal's Film Has Stirred A Historical Storm

Hyderabad: The Taj Story, an upcoming Hindi courtroom drama directed by Tushar Amrish Goel and produced by Suresh Jha, stars veteran actor Paresh Rawal alongside Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Namit Das, and Sneha Wagh. Billed as a "historical legal thriller," the film is presented by Swarnim Global Service Pvt Ltd and is slated for release on October 31, 2025.

According to the makers, The Taj Story delves into "questions and secrets buried behind the 22 sealed doors of the Taj Mahal." While marketed as an exploration of historical mysteries, its promotional materials have stirred one of India's most sensitive heritage debates: whether the Taj Mahal was originally a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

However, the film has ignited fresh controversy after BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Singh from Ayodhya filed a complaint with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), alleging that The Taj Story is based on the subject of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) he had filed in 2022.

Singh's petition before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had sought the opening of 22 locked rooms inside the Taj Mahal to verify claims that the monument was once a Hindu temple. In his complaint, Singh stated, "I filed a PIL for opening the 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal. My objective was solely to ensure transparency and verification of historical facts. I have come to know that the movie The Taj Story is based on the subject of my petition." He also claimed that the film's promotional materials and storyline misleadingly reference his judicial plea without his permission, calling it "a violation of my intellectual and legal rights."

Prior Controversies

Controversy erupted right after Paresh Rawal unveiled the film's first-look poster on social media. The caption read: "What if everything you've been taught is a lie? The truth isn't just hidden; it's being judged. Unveil the facts with #TheTajStory on October 31." The image immediately went viral, with many social media users accusing the film of promoting the "Tejo Mahalaya" theory, which is the claim that the Taj Mahal was once a Hindu temple named Tejo Mahalaya. Critics labeled it "propaganda," while others dismissed it as a publicity stunt aimed at sparking controversy before release.

Filmmakers' Clarification

Following the backlash, the filmmakers issued a statement clarifying that the movie does not deal with religion or mythology. The statement, shared by Rawal on X (formerly Twitter), read: "The makers of The Taj Story clarify that the movie does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal. It focuses solely on historical facts. We kindly request viewers to watch the film and form their own opinion." Despite this clarification, debates continued across social media, with several historians and cultural experts criticising the filmmakers for "irresponsibly invoking discredited theories" to generate attention.

The Longstanding 'Tejo Mahalaya' Theory