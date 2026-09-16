ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Sequel: Suriya-Jyotika Renew Wedding Vows After 20 Years Of 'Love And War'

The video captures several warm moments from the ceremony. Suriya was seen in a white tuxedo as he waited inside a church for Jyotika. Dressed in a white wedding gown, Jyotika walked down the aisle towards him. Suriya appeared emotional as he saw his wife, making the moment even more special. The couple then exchanged vows in front of their loved ones. Their children were also part of the celebrations, while family and friends were seen sharing candid moments with them.

The couple also shared pictures and a video from the ceremony on social media. They called the celebration 'The Sequel' and made it clear that the occasion was not about presenting their marriage as perfect. Instead, it was about celebrating everything that has kept them together through the years. "THE SEQUEL - A vow renewal, celebrating our 20 years of love and war. And no, this is not a celebration of a perfect marriage. This is a celebration of imperfections, of adjustments, of understanding, sacrifices, of loving each other selflessly. This is a celebration of 'us'. The people we have become for each other," they wrote.

Hyderabad: Suriya and Jyotika have given their 20-year marriage a beautiful second chapter. The actor couple renewed their wedding vows in the presence of their family and close friends, marking the milestone with an intimate yet lavish ceremony. Moments from the special occasion have now surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of their emotional celebration.

The couple were later showered with flower petals as they walked out of the church. Jyotika also shared a heartfelt note about her vows and the life she has built with Suriya. Rather than focusing on the idea of a perfect relationship, she spoke about choosing happiness, being thankful and accepting life's imperfections. "I vow to be a happy person - because I choose to see only life's positive side. I vow to celebrate life - because life itself is a gift when the man whom you love, respects you beyond himself," she wrote.

She also spoke about her family and the importance of health, adding, "I vow to be thankful - as every morning I wake in the arms of a man who protects me, and for my beautiful children who've given my life a meaning. And me, a reason to live." Jyotika's vows also touched upon her role as a mother. She said she wanted to be the kind of mother whose smile would make her children want to remember the love story their parents shared. She also described Suriya as her equal, confidant, gossip partner and best friend.

"I vow to cherish our friendship most of all - because it's rare to find your equal, your confidant, your gossip partner and your best friend, all living inside this one special man who also happens to be your husband and the father of your children," she wrote. Towards the end of her note, Jyotika raised a toast to the next phase of their life together. "So here's to our next twenty years - The imperfect us, with the perfect understanding," she said.

Suriya and Jyotika first met while working together on the sets of Poovellam Kettuppar in 1999. Their friendship gradually turned into love, and after dating for several years, the two got married on September 11, 2006, in Chennai. The couple later welcomed two children, daughter Diya in 2007 and son Dev in 2010. They have largely kept their family life away from the spotlight while occasionally sharing glimpses of their children.

On the work front, Suriya has several projects lined up. He will next be seen in director Jithu Madhavan's Scene. He is also set to collaborate with director TJ Gnanavel on another project backed by Hombale Films.