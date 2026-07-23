The Scam Leaked: ZEE5 Unveils Teaser Of Series Inspired By NEET Paper Leak Controversy
Streaming platform ZEE5 unveiled the teaser of The Scam: Leaked, a series inspired by the NEET paper leak controversy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 23, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing nationwide protests over the NEET-UG question paper leak, streaming platform ZEE5 has unveiled the teaser of its upcoming web series, The Scam: Leaked. The series appears to be inspired by the controversy that sparked widespread debate over India’s examination system and raised concerns about the future of lakhs of students.
The one-minute teaser begins inside a highly secured printing press, where confidential question papers for a medical entrance examination are being printed under strict surveillance. After being sealed in envelopes marked “Confidential,” the papers are packed into boxes and loaded onto a vehicle for delivery.
However, the teaser soon takes a dramatic turn when one person secretly passes copies of the question paper to another. The papers are photographed and quickly shared through an online chat.
As news of the paper leak spreads, the teaser shows students reacting with shock and disappointment. Several scenes feature aspirants speaking about how years of hard work and preparation have been affected because of corruption in the examination process. The video also highlights the emotional stress and uncertainty faced by students whose careers depend on fair and transparent examinations.
Sharing the teaser on social media, ZEE5 wrote, “One paper. Millions of dreams. One leak. A nation in disbelief. The Scam: Leaked, Coming Soon on Zee5!”
The teaser arrives at a time when the NEET-UG paper leak continues to remain a major issue across the country. The controversy has led to widespread protests and renewed discussions about the security and fairness of competitive examinations in India. In recent years, several recruitment and entrance examinations have reportedly been cancelled or delayed because of question paper leaks.
Social activist Sonam Wangchuk has been observing an indefinite fast for over 20 days, calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and seeking Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide in connection with the controversy. On the first day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session, thousands of protesters also gathered and marched towards Parliament under the “Chalo Sansad” campaign.