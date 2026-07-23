ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Scam Leaked: ZEE5 Unveils Teaser Of Series Inspired By NEET Paper Leak Controversy

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing nationwide protests over the NEET-UG question paper leak, streaming platform ZEE5 has unveiled the teaser of its upcoming web series, The Scam: Leaked. The series appears to be inspired by the controversy that sparked widespread debate over India’s examination system and raised concerns about the future of lakhs of students.

The one-minute teaser begins inside a highly secured printing press, where confidential question papers for a medical entrance examination are being printed under strict surveillance. After being sealed in envelopes marked “Confidential,” the papers are packed into boxes and loaded onto a vehicle for delivery.

However, the teaser soon takes a dramatic turn when one person secretly passes copies of the question paper to another. The papers are photographed and quickly shared through an online chat.

As news of the paper leak spreads, the teaser shows students reacting with shock and disappointment. Several scenes feature aspirants speaking about how years of hard work and preparation have been affected because of corruption in the examination process. The video also highlights the emotional stress and uncertainty faced by students whose careers depend on fair and transparent examinations.