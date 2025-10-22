The Real Story Behind Yami Gautam's Haq: How Shah Bano Begum Changed India's Idea Of Women's Rights
Yami Gautam's Haq, inspired by Shah Bano's 1985 case, revisits the courageous woman whose legal battle for maintenance changed India's view on women's rights.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 22, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: As Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi gear up for the release of Haq on November 7, 2025, the film reignites the memory of one woman whose courage changed India's legal and social landscape - Shah Bano Begum. The film, directed by Suparn S. Verma of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai fame, is inspired by the real-life 1985 Mohd. Ahmad Khan vs. Shah Bano Begum case - a legal battle that became a symbol of women's rights and the long-debated Uniform Civil Code under Article 44 of the Constitution.
Who Was Shah Bano Begum?
Born in 1916 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Shah Bano lived a modest life. She married Mohammed Ahmad Khan, a respected lawyer, in 1932. The couple had five children. Fourteen years into their marriage, Khan took a second wife, something permitted under Muslim personal law.
Decades later, when Shah Bano was 62, Khan divorced her through an irrevocable talaq and stopped providing the small monthly allowance he had promised. Left without financial support, Shah Bano decided to fight back. In 1978, she filed a petition in the local court in Indore under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which entitles a wife, regardless of religion, to claim maintenance if she cannot support herself.
Khan argued that since he had divorced Shah Bano under Islamic law, his obligation ended after the iddat period (90 days post-divorce) and that he had already paid Rs 5,400 as per religious rules.
The Case That Shook India
The case climbed through the courts for seven years before reaching the Supreme Court of India. On April 23, 1985, a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Y.V. Chandrachud delivered a landmark verdict. The court ruled in Shah Bano's favour, stating that Section 125 of CrPC applied to all citizens irrespective of religion, and that a divorced Muslim woman was entitled to maintenance if she could not support herself.
The court cited the Qur'an itself, saying it imposed a duty on Muslim husbands to provide for their divorced wives. "There is no conflict between Section 125 and Muslim personal law," the judgment said, reaffirming that justice and equality must come before tradition.
Backlash and Political Storm
While many hailed the verdict as a victory for women's rights, conservative Muslim groups called it an interference with religious law. Street protests broke out across India, led by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and other clerics. Under immense political pressure, the Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress government passed The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, which overturned the judgment.
The new law limited a husband's responsibility for maintenance to just the iddat period. Critics called it "appeasement politics," while others saw it as a setback for gender justice. Prominent leaders like Arif Mohammad Khan resigned from the Congress in protest, calling the move "a betrayal of women's rights."
Years later, in 2001, Shah Bano's lawyer Danial Latifi challenged the 1986 Act. The Supreme Court upheld the essence of its earlier ruling, stating that the husband's obligation must continue until the woman remarries, restoring the spirit of Shah Bano's victory.
Yami Gautam Brings Shah Bano's Fight to Screen
Haq brings this powerful story to life with Yami Gautam Dhar portraying Shazia Bano, a character inspired by Shah Bano. Emraan Hashmi plays Abbas, based on Ahmad Khan - the husband and lawyer she stood up against.
The film follows Shazia's journey from a housewife silenced by societal norms to a woman who takes her fight for dignity all the way to the Supreme Court. Set in the late 1970s and 1980s, Haq captures the emotional turmoil, courtroom drama, and the societal backlash that defined Bano's real-life struggle.
Yami reportedly studied Bano's case in depth to capture her vulnerability and strength. The film has been shot across Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh and is based on the book Bano: Bharat Ki Beti by former journalist Jigna Vora.
A Legacy That Lives On
Though Shah Bano passed away in 1992, her case continues to shape India's legal discourse. Decades later, it influenced the 2017 Supreme Court verdict in Shayara Bano vs. Union of India, which struck down instant triple talaq. Her story remains a reminder that justice, when fought for fearlessly, can reshape a nation's conscience.
