The Real Story Behind Yami Gautam's Haq: How Shah Bano Begum Changed India's Idea Of Women's Rights

Hyderabad: As Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi gear up for the release of Haq on November 7, 2025, the film reignites the memory of one woman whose courage changed India's legal and social landscape - Shah Bano Begum. The film, directed by Suparn S. Verma of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai fame, is inspired by the real-life 1985 Mohd. Ahmad Khan vs. Shah Bano Begum case - a legal battle that became a symbol of women's rights and the long-debated Uniform Civil Code under Article 44 of the Constitution.

Who Was Shah Bano Begum?

Born in 1916 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Shah Bano lived a modest life. She married Mohammed Ahmad Khan, a respected lawyer, in 1932. The couple had five children. Fourteen years into their marriage, Khan took a second wife, something permitted under Muslim personal law.

Decades later, when Shah Bano was 62, Khan divorced her through an irrevocable talaq and stopped providing the small monthly allowance he had promised. Left without financial support, Shah Bano decided to fight back. In 1978, she filed a petition in the local court in Indore under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which entitles a wife, regardless of religion, to claim maintenance if she cannot support herself.

Khan argued that since he had divorced Shah Bano under Islamic law, his obligation ended after the iddat period (90 days post-divorce) and that he had already paid Rs 5,400 as per religious rules.

The Case That Shook India

The case climbed through the courts for seven years before reaching the Supreme Court of India. On April 23, 1985, a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Y.V. Chandrachud delivered a landmark verdict. The court ruled in Shah Bano's favour, stating that Section 125 of CrPC applied to all citizens irrespective of religion, and that a divorced Muslim woman was entitled to maintenance if she could not support herself.

The court cited the Qur'an itself, saying it imposed a duty on Muslim husbands to provide for their divorced wives. "There is no conflict between Section 125 and Muslim personal law," the judgment said, reaffirming that justice and equality must come before tradition.