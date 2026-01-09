ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Raja Saab X Review: Does Prabhas And Maruthi's Film Deliver The Scares And Entertainment?

Hyderabad: Rebel Star Prabhas's film The Raja Saab has finally hit big screens today, January 9, 2026, and social media platforms like X are filled with first-day reactions from fans and moviegoers. Directed by Maruthi, the horror comedy marks Prabhas's first full-fledged entry into the horror genre. Apart from Prabhas, the movie also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The Raja Saab was supposed to clash with Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan; however, the latter's release date was postponed due to 'unavoidable circumstances'. Now that The Raja Saab has no major competition at the box office, it is expected to draw audiences to the theatres. Those who went for the first-day first-show of The Raja Saab have now taken to their respective social media handles to express their thoughts on the film. A section of viewers praised director Maruthi, the film's visuals, and Prabhas's screen presence. A user wrote, "Just completed #TheRajaSaab first half ... #prabhas one man show. Waiting for the 2nd half. Really impressed with the fast-paced first half. Never thought I would say this, but Maruthi did a decent job."