The Raja Saab X Review: Does Prabhas And Maruthi's Film Deliver The Scares And Entertainment?
Prabhas's The Raja Saab opens to mixed reactions on X, with praise for visuals and performances, while some viewers criticise pacing and storyline.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 9, 2026 at 10:34 AM IST
Hyderabad: Rebel Star Prabhas's film The Raja Saab has finally hit big screens today, January 9, 2026, and social media platforms like X are filled with first-day reactions from fans and moviegoers. Directed by Maruthi, the horror comedy marks Prabhas's first full-fledged entry into the horror genre.
Apart from Prabhas, the movie also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The Raja Saab was supposed to clash with Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan; however, the latter's release date was postponed due to 'unavoidable circumstances'. Now that The Raja Saab has no major competition at the box office, it is expected to draw audiences to the theatres.
Those who went for the first-day first-show of The Raja Saab have now taken to their respective social media handles to express their thoughts on the film. A section of viewers praised director Maruthi, the film's visuals, and Prabhas's screen presence.
A user wrote, "Just completed #TheRajaSaab first half ... #prabhas one man show. Waiting for the 2nd half. Really impressed with the fast-paced first half. Never thought I would say this, but Maruthi did a decent job."
Another fan highlighted the climax, saying the last 40 minutes featured visuals and grandeur rarely seen in Indian cinema. The hospital scenes involving Prabhas received special mention. "#TheRajaSaab climax, the last 40 Minutes visuals and grandeur are not seen in Indian cinema before. Hospital scene #Prabhas acting, and the way sentiment is brought in is terrific."
A tweet read, "Just finished my #TheRajaSaab show. Now one word for @DirectorMaruthi, you are now in my favourite directors list. #TheRajaSaab is a mind-blowing movie salute to director @DirectorMaruthi. Prabhas hospital scene, I am speechless."
Some fans even gave the film a high rating. One user rated The Raja Saab 4.5 out of 5 and wrote, "#TheRajaSaab - 4.5/5 !! As usual, #Prabhas steals the show. A good interval block that creates strong interest for the second half. @DirectorMaruthi Made well #Rajasaab Blockbuster. Amazing second half #NidhhiAgerwal, #MalavikaMohanan, and #RiddhiKumar looked stunning, #SanjayDutt’s look was impressive; horror scenes were awesome."
However, not all reactions were positive. A section of the audience expressed disappointment, particularly with the pacing. A user tweeted, "#TheRajaSaab First Half Nothing exciting so far. Feels very lengthy. Hope the second half is better!"
Another user wrote, "#TheRajaSaab Second Half review: Too stretched and the theme doesn’t even stick to horror or hypnosis, and in the end it becomes good over evil. No proper justification for the antagonist's acts; it felt like a more comfortable screenplay than an objective-driven one. Overall verdict: 2.75/5."
Despite mixed reviews, early box-office figures show a decent opening. According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab has collected Rs 4.52 crore in India so far.
