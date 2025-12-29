ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Raja Saab Trailer 2.0: Prabhas Channels Joker, Battles Sanjay Dutt In Horror-Comedy

Hyderabad: There is a strong buzz in the air and fans are counting days until Prabhas' highly anticipated The Raja Saab hits theatres. Social media is flooded with reactions with the release of The Raja Saab Trailer 2.0. The makers promise something bigger, darker, funnier, and more surprising than before. And the trailer seems to deliver exactly that.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is a romantic horror-comedy that is set to hit theatres on January 9, 2026, during the Sankranthi festival. The second trailer, running for 3 minutes and 11 seconds, reveals much more about the story, characters, and scale of the film. Fans believe this could be one of Prabhas' most entertaining roles in years.

The trailer opens on a light note. Prabhas is introduced as a carefree, happy-go-lucky man lovingly called "Raja Saab" by his grandmother, played by Zarina Wahab. She is a forgetful person but still remembers one name clearly. That name brings fear along with love. It belongs to a mysterious man from her past, played by Sanjay Dutt.

Soon, the mood changes. The trailer reveals that Sanjay Dutt's character was once Raja Saab's grandfather. After his demise, Dutt has tranformed into an evil force. Prabhas takes on the mission to uncover the truth and free the family house from the haunting past. What looks like a simple investigation quickly turns into a trap. Every step inside pulls him deeper into danger. The house hypnotises anyone who enters and escape seems impossible.