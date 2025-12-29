The Raja Saab Trailer 2.0: Prabhas Channels Joker, Battles Sanjay Dutt In Horror-Comedy
The Raja Saab Trailer 2.0 raises excitement with Prabhas' new look, a haunted mansion, and Sanjay Dutt's hypnotist villain role.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 29, 2025 at 4:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: There is a strong buzz in the air and fans are counting days until Prabhas' highly anticipated The Raja Saab hits theatres. Social media is flooded with reactions with the release of The Raja Saab Trailer 2.0. The makers promise something bigger, darker, funnier, and more surprising than before. And the trailer seems to deliver exactly that.
Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is a romantic horror-comedy that is set to hit theatres on January 9, 2026, during the Sankranthi festival. The second trailer, running for 3 minutes and 11 seconds, reveals much more about the story, characters, and scale of the film. Fans believe this could be one of Prabhas' most entertaining roles in years.
The trailer opens on a light note. Prabhas is introduced as a carefree, happy-go-lucky man lovingly called "Raja Saab" by his grandmother, played by Zarina Wahab. She is a forgetful person but still remembers one name clearly. That name brings fear along with love. It belongs to a mysterious man from her past, played by Sanjay Dutt.
Soon, the mood changes. The trailer reveals that Sanjay Dutt's character was once Raja Saab's grandfather. After his demise, Dutt has tranformed into an evil force. Prabhas takes on the mission to uncover the truth and free the family house from the haunting past. What looks like a simple investigation quickly turns into a trap. Every step inside pulls him deeper into danger. The house hypnotises anyone who enters and escape seems impossible.
The trailer shows Prabhas and his friends getting stuck inside the mansion, where doors move on their own and shadows follow them. The horror elements are balanced with comedy, making the film entertaining rather than frightening. This mix is where director Maruthi shines.
One of the biggest highlights is Prabhas' dual role. In one avatar, he is youthful and playful. In another, he appears older, mysterious, and powerful. There is a striking scene where Prabhas channels the hypnotist himself with grey hair and intense eyes. In the last shot of the 3 minutes and 11 seconds trailer, he appears with clown-like makeup, reminding viewers of DC's Joker. These visuals have left fans stunned.
Director Maruthi has said that this version of Prabhas has never been seen on Indian screens before. He spoke about the actor's body language, his way of sitting, standing, and even talking. According to him, audiences will remember Prabhas from this film for many years. Sanjay Dutt looks menacing and commanding as the antagonist. His presence fills the screen.
Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, The Raja Saab is made on a massive scale. The makers confidently claim the film will offer more than audiences expect. Director Maruthi has even promised money back if fans feel disappointed.
Online reactions are largely positive. Many viewers say Trailer 2.0 is far better than the first. Some predict a massive box office run, even crossing Rs 1000 crore. With horror, comedy, romance, action, and mystery packed together, The Raja Saab looks ready to become Sankranthi's biggest celebration.
