ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Raja Saab Producer Reveals What Went Wrong With Prabhas' Film And If Spirit Will Make It Up to Fans

The Raja Saab Producer Reveals What Went Wrong With Prabhas' Film ( Photo: Film Producer )

Hyderabad: Producer TG Vishwa Prasad has opened up about what went wrong with Prabhas' The Raja Saab, pointing to its Sankranthi release, delayed premieres and ticket price hikes as some of the factors that affected the film's performance. The producer also addressed whether his upcoming association with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit could make up for the disappointment among Prabhas' fans.

Speaking to the press in Hyderabad on Tuesday while promoting his upcoming film Garividi Lakshmi, Vishwa reflected on the horror comedy's underwhelming box office performance and admitted that the makers made mistakes along the way.

The Raja Saab Producer Calls Sankranthi Release a Mistake When asked to analyse the film's failure, Vishwa remained composed and acknowledged that the film's release timing might have worked against it. "We are in a very good mood, not that talking about The Raja Saab would put me in a bad mood. One of the fundamental mistakes was coming in a season (Sankranthi). It would've been different had we released it at a different time. Right now, we're enjoying, so let's enjoy," he said. The producer also pointed to other issues that affected the audience's experience. The film's premieres were delayed on its release day, while attempts to increase ticket prices reportedly added to viewers' frustration. "The day we released the film, its premieres were delayed, and we had tried to raise ticket prices as well. I think that's the first movie we (the production house) tried to raise the ticket price for; we shouldn't have done it. That caused a delay, and people were frustrated. There are many reasons for it," Vishwa explained. Will Spirit Make It Up to Prabhas' Fans?