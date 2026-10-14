The Raja Saab Producer Reveals What Went Wrong With Prabhas' Film And If Spirit Will Make It Up to Fans
The Raja Saab producer TG Vishwa Prasad opens up about Prabhas' film performance and addresses whether his upcoming collaboration with Spirit will meet fan expectations.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 14, 2026 at 10:30 AM IST
Hyderabad: Producer TG Vishwa Prasad has opened up about what went wrong with Prabhas' The Raja Saab, pointing to its Sankranthi release, delayed premieres and ticket price hikes as some of the factors that affected the film's performance. The producer also addressed whether his upcoming association with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit could make up for the disappointment among Prabhas' fans.
Speaking to the press in Hyderabad on Tuesday while promoting his upcoming film Garividi Lakshmi, Vishwa reflected on the horror comedy's underwhelming box office performance and admitted that the makers made mistakes along the way.
The Raja Saab Producer Calls Sankranthi Release a Mistake
When asked to analyse the film's failure, Vishwa remained composed and acknowledged that the film's release timing might have worked against it. "We are in a very good mood, not that talking about The Raja Saab would put me in a bad mood. One of the fundamental mistakes was coming in a season (Sankranthi). It would've been different had we released it at a different time. Right now, we're enjoying, so let's enjoy," he said.
The producer also pointed to other issues that affected the audience's experience. The film's premieres were delayed on its release day, while attempts to increase ticket prices reportedly added to viewers' frustration. "The day we released the film, its premieres were delayed, and we had tried to raise ticket prices as well. I think that's the first movie we (the production house) tried to raise the ticket price for; we shouldn't have done it. That caused a delay, and people were frustrated. There are many reasons for it," Vishwa explained.
Will Spirit Make It Up to Prabhas' Fans?
Vishwa was also asked whether he could make up for disappointing Prabhas' fans with Spirit, the actor's upcoming collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The producer clarified that his role in the project would be different this time. "I am only a distributor for Spirit," he quipped. He also defended the scale of The Raja Saab's theatrical release, saying the production house had made efforts to give the film the reach it deserved.
"We definitely got the best release for The Raja Saab, in terms of size and scale. But because it was released during the season... and there are other factors, too," he said. Vishwa is expected to distribute Spirit in Telugu. However, his clarification makes it clear that he is not producing the film, which is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga.
About The Raja Saab and Spirit
Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab starred Prabhas alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab. The fantasy horror comedy followed a man searching for his missing grandfather, a journey that led him to a haunted mansion. Despite its reported budget of over Rs 400 crore, the film earned around Rs 208 crore worldwide, according to reported box office figures, and received a poor response from critics and audiences.
Meanwhile, Spirit marks Prabhas' first collaboration with Vanga, known for Kabir Singh and Animal. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana and Aishwarya Desai. It is currently slated for a March 2027 release, although reports of a possible postponement have circulated. An official announcement regarding any change in its release date is awaited.