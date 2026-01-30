The Raja Saab OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Prabhas's Horror Comedy Film
The Raja Saab, after its box office failure, is set to reach a wider audience through its OTT release. Read to know the streaming details.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 30, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: After a disappointing run at the box office, Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab is all set for its OTT release. The fantasy horror comedy, written and directed by Maruthi, will begin streaming soon. Produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (making her Telugu debut), Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, and Zarina Wahab.
The Raja Saab OTT Release Date And Platform
The Raja Saab will start streaming on JioHotstar from February 6, 2026. The OTT release date has been officially confirmed on JioHotstar's platform page. The movie will be available in four languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. JioHotstar had acquired the digital streaming rights earlier, and the makers later finalised the premiere date following the film's theatrical performance.
About The Raja Saab
The plot revolves around a young man who embarks on a journey to take back his inherited land, which is an abandoned cinema hall named Raja Deluxe. What starts as a straightforward task soon becomes a mystery as he experiences some paranormal activities.
Box Office Performance And Reception
Although there were huge expectations, The Raja Saab could not impress anyone. The movie received negative reviews, and the criticism was directed at the script, the lengthy duration, and the inconsistency in the story.
Made on a reported budget of Rs 450 crore, the film managed to earn only Rs 205 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Due to this gap, the film was declared a box office bomb, and reports suggest the makers are facing losses of nearly Rs 100 crore, even after the OTT deal.
Criticism And Online Trolling
The film also faced heavy trolling on social media. Viewers criticised the portrayal of Prabhas, the overuse of CGI, and the execution of action scenes. Director Maruthi, in particular, faced criticism for the film's overall treatment and storytelling.
Music And Technical Team
The music for The Raja Saab is composed by Thaman S, while Karthik Palani handled cinematography. Editing was done by veteran editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.
