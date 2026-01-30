ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Raja Saab OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Prabhas's Horror Comedy Film

Hyderabad: After a disappointing run at the box office, Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab is all set for its OTT release. The fantasy horror comedy, written and directed by Maruthi, will begin streaming soon. Produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (making her Telugu debut), Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, and Zarina Wahab.

The Raja Saab OTT Release Date And Platform

The Raja Saab will start streaming on JioHotstar from February 6, 2026. The OTT release date has been officially confirmed on JioHotstar's platform page. The movie will be available in four languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. JioHotstar had acquired the digital streaming rights earlier, and the makers later finalised the premiere date following the film's theatrical performance.

About The Raja Saab

The plot revolves around a young man who embarks on a journey to take back his inherited land, which is an abandoned cinema hall named Raja Deluxe. What starts as a straightforward task soon becomes a mystery as he experiences some paranormal activities.

Box Office Performance And Reception