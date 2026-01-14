ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas' Film In Free Fall After Breaching Rs 200 Crore Mark Worldwide

The drop began on day 2. The film earned Rs 26 crore on Saturday, marking a fall of over 50 percent from Friday. Telugu collections dropped to Rs 20.65 crore, while Hindi stood at Rs 5.1 crore. Day 3, which should ideally show growth, failed to do so. Sunday collections came down further to Rs 19.1 crore, showing another drop of over 26 percent.

The Maurthi directorial minted Rs 9.15 crore on Thursday previews from Telugu markets alone. Day 1 saw a massive jump, with the film collecting Rs 53.75 crore India net. Telugu contributed Rs 47 crore, while Hindi added Rs 6 crore. Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam collections remained very low from the start.

Hyderabad: Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab hit theatres on January 9, 2026 amid massive fandom. Trade analysts predicted a blockbuster run after the film crossed the Rs 100 crore gross mark worldwide on its opening day. However, the buzz was short-lived as the film mostly received mixed reviews.

Monday proved to be a major setback. On day 4, The Raja Saab earned only Rs 6.6 crore India net. This marked a massive fall of more than 65 percent from Sunday. Telugu contributed Rs 4.98 crore, while Hindi added Rs 1.5 crore. Other language collections were negligible.

The downward trend continued on day 5. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected just Rs 4.85 crore on Tuesday. This is one of the lowest weekday collections for a Prabhas film in recent years. With this, the total India net collection of The Raja Saab stands at around Rs 119.45 crore after five days.

Worldwide, the film has earned approximately Rs 201 crore in four days and is slowly inching forward. But that will still not be enough. The film reportedly needs to gross over Rs 400 crore worldwide to break even and be declared a hit. Given the current trend, the film is likely to finish with just over half of that target.

If this happens, The Raja Saab will end up as Prabhas' second-lowest-grossing film since the COVID-19 pandemic. It will only be ahead of Radhe Shyam, which also underperformed at the box office. The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner.