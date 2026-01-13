The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas' Film Sees Sharp Slowdown On First Monday, Mints In Single Digit
After a flying start, Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab has been witnessing a downward trend. The film made in single digit on Monday.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 13, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, was released in theatres amid huge buzz and excitement on January 9, 2026. Fans expected a big box office storm, but after a strong opening, the film has seen a constant fall in collections. By day 4, the downward trend has become clearly visible, especially in the Hindi market.
The film began its box office journey with paid previews on Thursday, where it collected Rs 9.15 crore in India. The real opening happened on Friday, which turned out to be the best day for the film so far. On day 1, The Raja Saab earned Rs 53.75 crore at the India net box office. Most of this collection came from the Telugu version, while the Hindi version contributed around Rs 6 crore.
On day 2 (Saturday), the film failed to grow and instead showed a big drop. It collected Rs 26 crore, which was much lower than Friday's figures. Though the Telugu market continued to support the film, collections in Hindi and other languages remained weak.
The situation did not improve on day 3 (Sunday). The film collected Rs 19.1 crore on its third day. The Hindi version dropped further, earning less than Rs 5 crore, which raised concerns about the film's performance in North India.
#TheRajaSaab is going off the roof with overwhelming audience love from all sides flooding theatres with packed houses 💥💥— The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) January 12, 2026
With a fantastic Day 4, #BlockbusterTheRajaSaab crosses 1.7 MILLION+ tickets sold and continues to Trend at the TOP on @BookMyShow ❤️🔥#Prabhas… pic.twitter.com/D1TxmdUEYu
With the film not being able to encash on the weekends, Monday test was inevitable. As expected on a weekday, collections fell sharply. The film earned only Rs 6.6 crore on Monday, showing a major decline from Sunday. Once again, Telugu states saved the day, while Hindi collections remained very low. Dhurandhar, even after more than a month in theatres, is earning more than The Raja Saab in Hindi.
#TheRajaSaab surges ahead 💥— The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) January 12, 2026
$2.2M+ North America Gross and counting 🔥
ALL PASSES ENABLED for #BlockbusterTheRajaSaab 🤩#Prabhas @peoplemediafcy @rajasaabmovie pic.twitter.com/UvtyrBn1Mx
After four days, The Raja Saab has collected Rs 114.6 crore India net. Its India gross stands at Rs 137 crore, while the worldwide collection has reached Rs 168.8 crore, including Rs 31.8 crore from overseas markets.
A festival treat turned BOX OFFICE CARNAGE ❤️🔥❤️🔥#TheRajaSaab crosses 183+ Crores Worldwide Gross in just 3 days 🔥🔥— The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) January 12, 2026
&
Gears up for the Sankranthi festive week with massive audience love ❤️❤️#BlockbusterTheRajaSaab #Prabhas @directormaruthi @musicthaman @peoplemediafcy… pic.twitter.com/0xc9p2UejV
Directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory, The Raja Saab is a horror-comedy film. It stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani, and Riddhi Kumar. While Prabhas' popularity gave the film a big start, its future box office performance will depend on whether it can hold steady during the weekdays.
