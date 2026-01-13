ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas' Film Sees Sharp Slowdown On First Monday, Mints In Single Digit

Hyderabad: The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, was released in theatres amid huge buzz and excitement on January 9, 2026. Fans expected a big box office storm, but after a strong opening, the film has seen a constant fall in collections. By day 4, the downward trend has become clearly visible, especially in the Hindi market.

The film began its box office journey with paid previews on Thursday, where it collected Rs 9.15 crore in India. The real opening happened on Friday, which turned out to be the best day for the film so far. On day 1, The Raja Saab earned Rs 53.75 crore at the India net box office. Most of this collection came from the Telugu version, while the Hindi version contributed around Rs 6 crore.

On day 2 (Saturday), the film failed to grow and instead showed a big drop. It collected Rs 26 crore, which was much lower than Friday's figures. Though the Telugu market continued to support the film, collections in Hindi and other languages remained weak.