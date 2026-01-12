The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas' Film Breaches Rs 100 Crore Mark Despite Decline
Prabhas' The Raja Saab dropped further on day 3. Its India net total stands at Rs 108 crore, despite mixed reviews.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad: Pan-India superstar Prabhas returned to theatres this week with his romantic horror comedy The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. It opened amid massive buzz on January 9, 2026, ahead of Sankranthi and Pongal festivities. However, despite high expectations, the film has been caught in a downward spiral.
On day 3 (Sunday), The Raja Saab collected Rs 19 crore net in India, witnessing a drop of over 25 percent compared to Saturday. The drop comes despite the Sunday advantage, reflecting the impact of average audience feedback. The film's total India net collection after three days stands at Rs 108 crore.
Here is the full three-day breakup:
- Day 0 (Thursday premieres): Rs 9.15 crore
- Day 1 (Friday): Rs 53.75 crore
- Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 26 crore
- Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 19.1 crore
Hindi Version Struggles
The Hindi version of The Raja Saab has seen a sharp fall since its opening day. After collecting around Rs 6 crore net on day 1, the film dropped to Rs 5 crore on Saturday and further to Rs 4.65 crore on Sunday. The opening weekend Hindi total stands at Rs 15.75 crore net, which is considered disappointing for a Prabhas film. Trade experts expected at least Rs 30 crore net over the first weekend.
The Upside Down Fight Sequence from #TheRajaSaab is now playing in all theatres 🔥— The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) January 11, 2026
Book your tickets now for an adrenaline packed big screen experience ❤️🔥#BlockbusterTheRajaSaab #Prabhas @directormaruthi @musicthaman @peoplemediafcy @rajasaabmovie pic.twitter.com/YfG1RUa0yg
With strong competition and weak word of mouth, the film is now expected to struggle to cross Rs 50 crore net in the Hindi belt. This puts it close to becoming Prabhas' second-lowest Hindi grosser after Radhe Shyam.
#TheRajaSaab surges ahead 💥— The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) January 12, 2026
$2.2M+ North America Gross and counting 🔥
ALL PASSES ENABLED for #BlockbusterTheRajaSaab 🤩#Prabhas @peoplemediafcy @rajasaabmovie pic.twitter.com/UvtyrBn1Mx
Worldwide Box Office and Records
At the worldwide box office, The Raja Saab delivered a historic opening. The film collected over Rs 100 crore gross on its opening day, making it the first Indian film of 2026 to achieve this milestone.
