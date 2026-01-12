ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas' Film Breaches Rs 100 Crore Mark Despite Decline

Hyderabad: Hyderabad: Pan-India superstar Prabhas returned to theatres this week with his romantic horror comedy The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. It opened amid massive buzz on January 9, 2026, ahead of Sankranthi and Pongal festivities. However, despite high expectations, the film has been caught in a downward spiral.

On day 3 (Sunday), The Raja Saab collected Rs 19 crore net in India, witnessing a drop of over 25 percent compared to Saturday. The drop comes despite the Sunday advantage, reflecting the impact of average audience feedback. The film's total India net collection after three days stands at Rs 108 crore.

Here is the full three-day breakup: