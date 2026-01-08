The Raja Saab Advance Booking Day 1: Prabhas Film Mints Over $1 Million In North America, Sees Solid Start In India
The Raja Saab records strong first-day advance bookings in North America and India, with over $1 million overseas ahead of release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 8, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is all set to hit theatres tomorrow, on Thursday, January 9, and the film has already created strong buzz at the advance booking counters. The horror-comedy, directed by Maruthi, marks Prabhas's return to a lighter, entertaining genre after a series of action-heavy films.
With an estimated budget close to Rs 400 crore, The Raja Saab is one of the most ambitious films to release this year. The movie features Prabhas in a dual role, and it will hit the theatres in several languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
It’s only getting BIGGER & BLASTER 🔥🤙#TheRajaSaab SMASHES $𝟏.𝟏𝐌 North America Premieres Pre-sales and keeps the RAMPAGE going 👑❤️🔥— Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) January 8, 2026
Ahead of its release, the film has recorded impressive advance booking numbers in North America. According to the makers, The Raja Saab has crossed $1.1 million in pre-sales from North America premieres alone. Sharing the milestone on X (formerly Twitter), the makers wrote, "It's only getting BIGGER & BLASTER. #TheRajaSaab SMASHES $1.1M North America Premieres Pre-sales and keeps the RAMPAGE going. Overseas release by @PrathyangiraUS @People_Cinemas, PREMIERES on JAN 8th."
In India as well, The Raja Saab has made a solid start at the advance booking windows. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 3.55 crore through advance ticket sales so far. When blocked seats are included, the total advance collection stands at Rs 8.62 crore. The movie has sold over 1.29 lakh tickets across more than 3,600 shows nationwide, covering Hindi and Telugu 2D formats as well as Dolby Cinema screenings.
The Telugu version is currently leading the advance booking race in India, with 84,964 tickets sold across 1,384 shows. The average ticket price for these screenings is said to be around Rs 220.
The Raja Saab has successfully completed its censor formalities and has been granted a UA (16+) certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The approved runtime of the film is 189 minutes, or 3 hours and 9 minutes. As per reports, the censor board asked the makers to modify two gory scenes, including visuals showing blood on the floor. These scenes were later altered and presented in monochrome.
For international markets, the film's runtime is said to be close to three hours. Along with Prabhas, the movie stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles. Sanjay Dutt will appear in an important role, while reports suggest that Boman Irani and Suniel Shetty will also star in the film.
