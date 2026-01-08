ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Raja Saab Advance Booking Day 1: Prabhas Film Mints Over $1 Million In North America, Sees Solid Start In India

The Raja Saab Advance Booking Day 1 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is all set to hit theatres tomorrow, on Thursday, January 9, and the film has already created strong buzz at the advance booking counters. The horror-comedy, directed by Maruthi, marks Prabhas's return to a lighter, entertaining genre after a series of action-heavy films. With an estimated budget close to Rs 400 crore, The Raja Saab is one of the most ambitious films to release this year. The movie features Prabhas in a dual role, and it will hit the theatres in several languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Ahead of its release, the film has recorded impressive advance booking numbers in North America. According to the makers, The Raja Saab has crossed $1.1 million in pre-sales from North America premieres alone. Sharing the milestone on X (formerly Twitter), the makers wrote, "It's only getting BIGGER & BLASTER. #TheRajaSaab SMASHES $1.1M North America Premieres Pre-sales and keeps the RAMPAGE going. Overseas release by @PrathyangiraUS @People_Cinemas, PREMIERES on JAN 8th."