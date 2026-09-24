ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Paradise X Review: 5 Tweets To Read Before Booking Your Tickets For Nani's Action Film

Nani in The Paradise ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Nani's much-awaited film The Paradise has finally hit theatres, and X reviews are already out. While some viewers have praised the film's action sequences, interval block and Anirudh Ravichander's music, several early reactions have criticised its writing, editing, narration and lack of emotional depth. Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise marks Nani's reunion with the filmmaker after their successful collaboration Dasara. Talking about the film's reception, some netizens feel that the new film does not match the impact of their previous outing. One review described The Paradise as a "patience testing artificial mass film", praising its opening and interval while finding the second half much weaker. The review criticised the film for its "senseless writing" and "tedious narration", adding that the staging, performances and action often feel artificial. Nani's effort was acknowledged, but the reviewer felt that the actor appeared out of place in the world created for the film. The review rated the film 1.75 out of 5. Another viewer had a more positive reaction, giving the film three stars. The first half, particularly the jail fight, Aaya Sher, Anirudh's background score and the interval sequence, received praise. The second half also found appreciation for the mother sentiment, Nani's Thandavam, the Yeshanagula song, political references and the climax fight.