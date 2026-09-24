The Paradise X Review: 5 Tweets To Read Before Booking Your Tickets For Nani's Action Film
Nani's The Paradise has received mixed reactions on X, with viewers praising its action and interval while criticising its writing, editing and emotional connect.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 24, 2026 at 8:35 AM IST
Hyderabad: Nani's much-awaited film The Paradise has finally hit theatres, and X reviews are already out. While some viewers have praised the film's action sequences, interval block and Anirudh Ravichander's music, several early reactions have criticised its writing, editing, narration and lack of emotional depth. Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise marks Nani's reunion with the filmmaker after their successful collaboration Dasara.
Talking about the film's reception, some netizens feel that the new film does not match the impact of their previous outing. One review described The Paradise as a "patience testing artificial mass film", praising its opening and interval while finding the second half much weaker. The review criticised the film for its "senseless writing" and "tedious narration", adding that the staging, performances and action often feel artificial.
Nani's effort was acknowledged, but the reviewer felt that the actor appeared out of place in the world created for the film. The review rated the film 1.75 out of 5. Another viewer had a more positive reaction, giving the film three stars. The first half, particularly the jail fight, Aaya Sher, Anirudh's background score and the interval sequence, received praise. The second half also found appreciation for the mother sentiment, Nani's Thandavam, the Yeshanagula song, political references and the climax fight.
#TheParadise A Patience Testing Artificial Mass Film!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) September 23, 2026
An interesting start and decent interval are about the only portions that work in the first half. The second half is even worse with senseless writing, tedious narration, and barely any emotional connect. There are moments…
However, the viewer pointed to the pre-climax setup and continuity issues as major drawbacks. The film's second half appears to be the biggest point of disagreement among viewers. One X review called the first half passable but described the second half as "completely flat".
Just finished watching #TheParadise !! 🦅— Teja for Jr NTR ❤️ (@TejaforTarak) September 23, 2026
⭐⭐⭐#1sthalf : Jail fight, Aaya Sher, Anirudh bgm & the interval scene ki (mental aipotharu) 🥵🥵🥵#2ndhalf : Mother sentiment, Nani Thandavam & it's bgm, Yeshanagula song, NTR, KCR References & the climax fight is good. Music… pic.twitter.com/89yX6vooL1
The mother-son relationship, which is expected to be an important emotional thread in the story, was also criticised. According to the review, the mother character was not established strongly enough for the sentiment to connect with the audience.
#TheParadise - First half was atleast Pasable but the Second half was completely Flat & travels elsewhere throughout the film !!— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) September 23, 2026
Even Anirudh's background in 2nd half didn't work 🙁
Mother Sentiment was the core of the film, but the mother character has been setup so flaud, so…
Another reaction took aim at Nani's mass avatar, saying it did not suit the actor. The post also criticised Kayadu Lohar's character, the mother character, loud background music and the editing. At the same time, it singled out the opening 20 minutes, interval point and KCR references as portions that worked. Editing has emerged as a recurring criticism in the early reactions. One viewer called Navin Nooli's cuts a major problem and felt the chapter-wise screenplay made the narrative difficult to engage with.
#TheParadise - Mass Avatar doesnt suit Nani. Funny Villain, Dummy Kayadu, Weak Mom. Loud BGM & Worst Edits. Opening 20Mins, Interval Point & KCR Scenes Gud. Minus - Staging, ColorTone, SlowMotion Shots, Random Actions, Emotionless Mom-Son Bond, Improper Narration flow. BAD Watch!— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) September 23, 2026
Another review also pointed to abrupt cuts and poor continuity as factors that added to the film's chaotic feel. Despite the criticism, Anirudh's music has received appreciation in some reactions, particularly for the songs and select sequences. The action blocks and interval moment have also found favour among viewers who enjoyed the film's mass elements.
Just watched #TheParadise.— Mayur Vavilla (@mayuuhuhu) September 24, 2026
It tries to be too many things at once and succeeds at none. Everything feels painfully shallow, making it impossible to root for anyone. The chapterwise screenplay is among the worst choices. Navin Nooli’s senseless cuts only put a nail in the coffin.
The Paradise is set against the backdrop of a slum and follows Nani's character Dhagad, the son of a prostitute. The story revolves around a marginalised tribal community that has been denied basic rights and its struggle against an oppressive system. The film features Nani alongside Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu and Sampoornesh Babu. It arrived in theatres on September 24.