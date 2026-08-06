ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Paradise Teaser: Nani Goes All Guns Blazing In Srikanth Odela's Action Thriller; Film's Release Date Confirmed

The Paradise Teaser ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film The Paradise finally dropped the teaser on Thursday, August 6. It offers a first look at Nani in one of his most intense roles yet. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film also stars Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal and Kayadu Lohar in key roles. Packed with action, violence and powerful dialogues, the teaser hints at a story about rebellion against feudal oppression. The 1-minute-42-second teaser introduces Nani as Jadal, a man who rises to fight for the oppressed. It opens with him asking, "From this moment, whose land is this? Whose country is this?" The dialogue suggests that the film revolves around power, justice and resistance. The teaser indicates that Jadal is taking on Shikanja Maalik, played by Mohan Babu, and his son Vikram Maalik, played by Raghav Juyal. The two appear to control a place called Paradise, while Jadal leads a fight on behalf of the people suffering under their rule.