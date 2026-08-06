The Paradise Teaser: Nani Goes All Guns Blazing In Srikanth Odela's Action Thriller; Film's Release Date Confirmed
Nani's The Paradise teaser showcases a brutal fight against oppression, intense action and powerful visuals, while confirming the film's theatrical release on September 24.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 6, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film The Paradise finally dropped the teaser on Thursday, August 6. It offers a first look at Nani in one of his most intense roles yet. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film also stars Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal and Kayadu Lohar in key roles. Packed with action, violence and powerful dialogues, the teaser hints at a story about rebellion against feudal oppression.
The 1-minute-42-second teaser introduces Nani as Jadal, a man who rises to fight for the oppressed. It opens with him asking, "From this moment, whose land is this? Whose country is this?" The dialogue suggests that the film revolves around power, justice and resistance.
The teaser indicates that Jadal is taking on Shikanja Maalik, played by Mohan Babu, and his son Vikram Maalik, played by Raghav Juyal. The two appear to control a place called Paradise, while Jadal leads a fight on behalf of the people suffering under their rule.
As the teaser progresses, a woman questions whether the government exists for powerful feudal lords or for ordinary people. Soon after, Jadal launches a violent uprising. One of the teaser’s strongest moments comes when he says, "Our oppressed race must rise in rebellion. The very black they spat on... that’s the colour of our flag. And the crow... that’s our emblem."
The teaser is filled with intense action scenes and bloodshed. In the final moments, Jadal is seen sitting on a pile of bodies covered in blood. He then removes a dishti (evil eye) from himself using a garland made of blades. The teaser also confirms that The Paradise will release in theatres on September 24. Director Srikanth Odela shared the teaser on social media with the caption, "Welcome to the world of #TheParadise."
The teaser has received mixed reactions online. While many fans praised its visuals, action and Nani’s screen presence, some felt the background music could have been stronger. Others also criticised the Hindi dubbed version of Nani’s voice.
The Paradise marks the second collaboration between Nani and Srikanth Odela after the success of Dasara in 2023. The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander and is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas, with Ishan Saksena serving as co-producer. The film was originally scheduled for a March release before being postponed twice. It is now set to arrive in cinemas on September 24.