ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Paradise Teaser: Here's When First Glimpse Of Nani And Srikanth Odela's Film Will Be Out

Nani shared a post on Instagram that simply read, "August 6th. Mic drop," confirming the teaser date. Srikanth Odela also teased the announcement on X with a cryptic post that read, "6-8-26. Time tomorrow." The makers also shared a striking poster featuring a crow, adding to the dark and intense mood surrounding the film.

Hyderabad: The makers of Nani's much-awaited film The Paradise is set to give fans its first proper glimpse with the teaser on August 6. The announcement has already created buzz around the film, with Nani and director Srikanth Odela sharing short updates on social media.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is set in 1980s Secunderabad. The story revolves around a marginalised tribal community that has been denied basic rights for generations. Their struggle against discrimination takes a new turn when a leader rises to challenge the system around them. Nani plays the central character, Dhagad, in what appears to be one of his more intense roles.

The film brings the actor back together with Odela after their successful collaboration on Dasara. The cast also includes Kayadu Lohar as the female lead, while Raghav Juyal and Mohan Babu play key roles. Sampoornesh Babu is also part of the cast. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, whose score is expected to add to the high-energy world of the action drama. The teaser is likely to offer the first detailed look at the characters, setting and scale of the film.

The Paradise is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 21, 2026. The film was earlier planned for a March release but was moved to August as the makers worked towards completing the project on the scale they had envisioned. The film has also been surrounded by speculation over its production. At one point, rumours suggested that the team was planning reshoots. However, the makers dismissed the reports and maintained that the film was progressing as planned. Backed by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise will have a wide release across eight languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, English and Spanish.