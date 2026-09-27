ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 4: Nani Film Continues Strong Run, Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net

Hyderabad: Nani's action thriller The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela, continues its theatrical run with a strong showing at the Indian box office. Released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the film has recorded a total India net collection of Rs 89.48 crore by day 4, including paid previews.

With these collections, The Paradise has reached Rs 89.48 crore in India net collections, while its India gross stands at Rs 105.93 crore. The final day 4 figures are yet to be reported.

The film collected Rs 11.60 crore on Thursday from paid previews, followed by Rs 34.65 crore on day 1. Its collection dropped to Rs 14.90 crore on day 2 before registering Rs 15.25 crore on day 3. On day 4, Sunday, The Paradise has collected Rs 13.08 crore so far, according to live figures by Sacnilk. The film is currently running across 6,084 shows, with an overall occupancy of 34.3 percent on Sunday.

The Telugu version continues to contribute the bulk of the film's earnings. So far, the Telugu version has collected Rs 80.94 crore, while the Hindi version has contributed Rs 6.71 crore. The Tamil version has added Rs 1.83 crore to the overall India net collection.

The makers have also shared a major worldwide milestone. In a post on X, they announced that The Paradise had collected over Rs 136 crore gross worldwide in its first three days, celebrating the film's box-office run with the line, "It is JADAL ZAMANA at the box office."

Despite opening to mixed reviews, the film has recorded the biggest opening of Nani's career, with its mass-oriented action elements helping it attract audiences across key markets. The film has also faced criticism over its writing and its use of a familiar saviour trope.

About The Paradise

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise revolves around the Savaari tribe, a marginalised community fighting discrimination and seeking citizenship under the guidance of an unexpected leader. Nani plays Jadal, the son of Sammakka, played by Sonali Kulkarni. Mohan Babu portrays feudal overlord Shikanja Malik, while Raghav Juyal plays his son Vikram Malik.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment, the film also stars Kayadu Lohar. Following the mixed response, Nani acknowledged both the praise and criticism surrounding the film. He wrote on X that he had seen the audience reactions, appreciated their love and trolls, and had also learnt from the flaws pointed out by critics and reviewers.