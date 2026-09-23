The Paradise Advance Booking: Nani Set For Biggest Opener As Film Crosses Rs 43 Cr In Pre-Sales Despite A-Rating
Nani's The Paradise has crossed Rs 43 crore in worldwide pre-sales, surpassing HIT 3's opening-day record and heading towards his biggest opener despite an A-rating.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 23, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nani’s much-awaited film The Paradise is heading for a big opening at the worldwide box office. Even before its theatrical release, the film has already crossed the opening-day benchmark set by Nani’s previous record-holder, HIT: The Third Case. Despite receiving an A certificate, The Paradise has recorded strong advance bookings across India and overseas.
The Paradise Advance Booking
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Paradise has collected Rs 43.76 crore in advance bookings across six show dates worldwide, including block seats. Without block seats, the total stands at Rs 36.23 crore. The film’s Day 1 advance booking alone has reached Rs 21.63 crore, while Hyderabad is currently the top city with around Rs 7.63 crore in pre-sales.
The figures are based on the latest data available, with more tickets still expected to be sold before the film opens.
The Paradise Beats HIT 3 In Pre-Sales
The Paradise has already gone past the worldwide opening-day benchmark set by HIT: The Third Case. Nani’s 2025 film earned around Rs 37.81 crore worldwide on its opening day, making it his biggest opener so far.
With The Paradise already crossing the Rs 40 crore mark in worldwide opening-day bookings, including premieres, the film has moved ahead of HIT: The Third Case even before its theatrical release.
The film is scheduled to have premiere screenings on Wednesday evening, September 23, before its worldwide theatrical release on Thursday, September 24.
Strong Advance Booking In India
The Paradise has also recorded strong pre-sales in India. The film has collected around Rs 24 crore in opening-day advance bookings in India. Its total domestic weekend advance sales have crossed Rs 37.50 crore gross.
Telangana is currently the strongest market for the film, followed by Andhra Pradesh. The film is also seeing bookings in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and other regions, although the numbers are lower compared to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Hyderabad continues to lead the city-wise advance booking figures, with around Rs 7.63 crore recorded for Day 1.
Strong Response In North America
The Paradise is also seeing strong demand overseas. Prathyangira Cinemas, which is distributing the film in North America and Australia, has said that the film has collected $1.11 million, around Rs 10.62 crore, in advance bookings for its North American premieres.
This is more than double the $450,000, or around Rs 4.31 crore, that HIT: The Third Case had collected from its North American premieres. The distributor has also said that The Paradise is set to become Nani’s highest opener in Australia based on pre-sales.
Nani’s Biggest Opener Before Release
Nani’s current top five worldwide opening-day figures include HIT: The Third Case at Rs 37.81 crore, Dasara at Rs 36.28 crore, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram at Rs 19.34 crore, Middle Class Abbayi at Rs 15 crore and Shyam Singha Roy at Rs 12 crore.
With The Paradise already crossing the Rs 40 crore mark in worldwide opening-day bookings, the film has moved past all of these figures through pre-sales alone. More tickets are expected to be sold before and during the opening day.
The film has also achieved this despite receiving an A certificate, which restricts theatrical viewing to adult audiences.
About The Paradise
Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is Nani and the filmmaker’s second collaboration after Dasara. Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the film follows a marginalised community fighting discrimination and oppression.
Nani plays Jadal, a man who becomes a leader for his people and fights for their basic rights. The film also stars Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar and Raghav Juyal. The film will hit theatres worldwide on September 24.
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