ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Paradise Advance Booking: Nani Set For Biggest Opener As Film Crosses Rs 43 Cr In Pre-Sales Despite A-Rating

Hyderabad: Nani’s much-awaited film The Paradise is heading for a big opening at the worldwide box office. Even before its theatrical release, the film has already crossed the opening-day benchmark set by Nani’s previous record-holder, HIT: The Third Case. Despite receiving an A certificate, The Paradise has recorded strong advance bookings across India and overseas.

The Paradise Advance Booking

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Paradise has collected Rs 43.76 crore in advance bookings across six show dates worldwide, including block seats. Without block seats, the total stands at Rs 36.23 crore. The film’s Day 1 advance booking alone has reached Rs 21.63 crore, while Hyderabad is currently the top city with around Rs 7.63 crore in pre-sales.

The figures are based on the latest data available, with more tickets still expected to be sold before the film opens.

The Paradise Beats HIT 3 In Pre-Sales

The Paradise has already gone past the worldwide opening-day benchmark set by HIT: The Third Case. Nani’s 2025 film earned around Rs 37.81 crore worldwide on its opening day, making it his biggest opener so far.

With The Paradise already crossing the Rs 40 crore mark in worldwide opening-day bookings, including premieres, the film has moved ahead of HIT: The Third Case even before its theatrical release.

The film is scheduled to have premiere screenings on Wednesday evening, September 23, before its worldwide theatrical release on Thursday, September 24.

Strong Advance Booking In India