ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Paradise Advance Booking: Is Nani Heading For His Biggest-Ever Opening Day?

The Telugu states remain a crucial market for The Paradise, considering the film's reported pre-release theatrical business. Early advance sales in the region have reportedly crossed Rs 3.50 Cr gross within a day of bookings opening. The figure is expected to change as more theatres and shows become available.

The reunion, along with the film's larger reported theatrical valuation, has raised expectations around its opening-day performance. While the film still has a few days before its theatrical release, early presales offer an indication of the audience interest building around the Nani starrer.

Hyderabad: The advance booking of Nani's upcoming action drama The Paradise has begun ahead of its September 24 theatrical release. With paid premieres scheduled for September 23, the film is drawing early attention in overseas markets and the Telugu states. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film marks Nani's second collaboration with the filmmaker after Dasara.

The film is also releasing with increased ticket prices in Telangana. As per the reported government order, single screens and multiplexes will have permitted ticket price hikes during the initial days of the theatrical run. The higher ticket prices and special shows could influence the film's opening-day gross. However, the final collection will depend on occupancy, the number of shows and audience turnout.

The Paradise Advance Booking: North America Presales Cross $600K

North America has emerged as one of the key markets to watch for The Paradise. According to trade tracker Venky Box Office, the film's USA premiere advance sales stood at $561,967 from 24,255 tickets across 505 locations and 1,208 shows. The total North America premiere advance sales were reported at around $610,000, with approximately three days remaining before the premieres. The figures indicate a strong early response, although the final presales total will depend on bookings in the days leading up to release. Trade estimates suggest that The Paradise needs a substantial overseas contribution to support its overall break-even target.

Can The Paradise Set a New Opening Record for Nani?

The Paradise reportedly has a worldwide theatrical business of Rs 103.75 Cr, making it Nani's biggest pre-release theatrical deal so far. Trade estimates place its break-even target at around Rs 200 Cr worldwide gross. This makes the opening weekend particularly important for the film. Nani's current biggest worldwide opener is reported to be HIT: The Third Case, which collected around Rs 37.80 Cr on its first day. Dasara also recorded a strong opening, with a reported day 1 worldwide gross of approximately Rs 36.28 Cr.

Early trade expectations for The Paradise have ranged from Rs 50 Cr to around Rs 60 Cr worldwide on day 1. These projections are not final figures, and the actual opening will depend on advance sales, premiere collections and walk-in audiences. With North America showing early momentum and bookings progressing in the Telugu states, the focus now shifts to the final days before release. The Paradise will hit theatres on September 24, with paid premieres scheduled for September 23.