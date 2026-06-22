ETV Bharat / entertainment

The OTT Buzz Belongs To Her: Why Female-Led Hindi Web Series Are Outperforming Male-Led Shows

Hyderabad: For years, the OTT playbook seemed fairly straightforward. Put a man at the centre of the story, surround him with crime, action, politics or family drama, and chances are audiences would show up.

Some of the biggest Hindi web-series successes have followed exactly that formula. From Mirzapur and The Family Man to Paatal Lok, Special Ops, Criminal Justice and Panchayat, male protagonists have largely dominated the streaming landscape.

But new data from Ormax Media suggests audiences may be craving something different.

What the study looked at

In a finding that challenges one of OTT’s most accepted assumptions, female-led Hindi web series are generating significantly more buzz than male-led shows. The trend emerges from an analysis of the 50 most-watched non-franchise Hindi fiction series released between January 2025 and May 2026.

What’s particularly striking is that female-led shows remain a minority. Out of the 50 series analysed, only 10 were centred on female protagonists, compared to 28 male-led titles and 12 featuring shared leads.

Yet despite being heavily outnumbered, female-led shows emerged as the strongest performers when it came to audience buzz.

Female-led shows performed much better

According to the report, male-led series recorded an average “Peak Buzz” score of 9.6. Female-led titles, meanwhile, averaged 14.1, nearly 47 per cent higher.

Peak Buzz, tracked through Ormax Stream Track, looks at whether people can spontaneously name a show when asked about upcoming or recently released streaming titles. The higher the score, the more likely a series is to occupy space in viewers’ minds.

Several female-led titles helped drive these numbers, including Mrs Deshpande, Dabba Cartel, Mandala Murders, Khauf, Daldal, Chiraiya and Search: The Naina Murder Case.

The findings suggest that female-led stories are no longer just filling a representation gap. Increasingly, they are becoming some of the most effective attention-grabbers in the streaming world.

Why are female-led shows creating more buzz?

One explanation offered by the report is surprisingly simple.

- There just aren’t that many female-led shows

For more than a decade, viewers have been conditioned to see men leading stories across virtually every major genre. Whether it’s crime, action, thrillers, comedy or family drama, the male protagonist has become the default setting of Hindi OTT storytelling.

That familiarity may now be working against those shows.