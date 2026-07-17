The Odyssey X Review: Does Christopher Nolan's Epic Live Up To The Hype? Here's What Netizens Are Saying
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has received glowing early reactions on X, with viewers praising its visuals, performances and scale, while some point out pacing concerns.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 17, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST
Hyderabad: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has finally arrived in theatres, and if the first wave of reactions on X is anything to go by, the filmmaker may have another winner on his hands. Months after Oppenheimer dominated the Oscars, Nolan has returned with a mythological epic inspired by Homer's classic poem, and audiences are already calling it one of the year's biggest cinematic experiences.
The biggest talking point online has been the film's breathtaking visuals. Several viewers described The Odyssey as a spectacle that deserves to be experienced only on the biggest screen possible. One X user wrote, "The Odyssey is technically brilliant and a true cinematic experience."
#TheOdyssey Technically Brilliant, A True Cinematic Experience!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 17, 2026
The first 30 minutes takes time to get going, but once Odysseus’ journey back begins, the film is exhilarating. Some sequences genuinely feel like a horror movie, while others play out like a proper commercial film.…
While the reviewer admitted that the first 30 minutes take time to settle in, they praised the adventurous second half, saying some sequences play out like a horror film while others deliver the excitement of a grand commercial entertainer. They also singled out the visuals and sound design, calling both exceptional, even though the dialogue was occasionally difficult to follow.
One of the greatest Experiences ever had @odysseymovie the visuals are Stunning and #ChristopherNolan is insane in Writing and direction🔥 @Mr_RobPattinson his acting is just amazing 🫡#TheOdyssey #ChristopherNolan pic.twitter.com/DcEfNilVRB— hemanth🔱🦁 (@hemoSsmb) July 17, 2026
Another viewer was even more enthusiastic, calling it "one of the greatest experiences ever" and praising Nolan's writing and direction. The post also highlighted Robert Pattinson's performance, saying the actor was "just amazing."
Many early viewers believe Nolan has once again pushed the boundaries of filmmaking. One detailed review described The Odyssey as the director's most ambitious work yet, saying it blends mythology with Nolan's signature themes of time, memory and human resilience. The reviewer praised Ludwig Goransson's score, the IMAX presentation, cinematography and production design, calling the film an unforgettable audiovisual experience.
#TheOdyssey struggles a bit under the source material’s structure with some messy pacing and inconsistent momentum but I had fun. Best when it’s locked in on the tolls of war and violence. Anne Hathaway rocked my world, Robert Pattinson is delicious, and Samantha Morton and John… pic.twitter.com/4Fy8coXbxQ— adam patla (@apat10) July 14, 2026
However, not every reaction has been completely glowing. Some viewers felt the film's biggest weakness was its pacing. One review noted that the source material's structure leads to "messy pacing" and inconsistent momentum. Despite that, the reviewer appreciated the film's exploration of war and violence and praised Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Samantha Morton and John Leguizamo's performances.
#TheOdyssey is #ChristopherNolan at his most ambitious, blending mythological storytelling with the cinematic scale only he could envision. It feels like a culmination of his career-long fascination with time, memory, and human resilience, all wrapped within a grand, immersive…— Thyview (@Thyview) July 17, 2026
Another reviewer called the film an "average fantasy flick." While praising Matt Damon's commanding performance, the magical visuals and the adventurous final act, the user felt that the lengthy dramatic portions were too generic and occasionally tested the audience's patience.
#TheOdyssey - Matt Damon is damn good, he steals the show. Himesh Patel gets solid role. Top Notch Making. Magical Visuals. Major portions r Drama; Unfortunately those r very Generic & Unexciting, Infact Tests patience. Adventures Scenes & Final Act r gud. AVERAGE Fantasy Flick!— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) July 17, 2026
Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise also shared his appreciation for the film after attending a screening. Congratulating Nolan, producer Emma Thomas and the entire team, Cruise wrote, "Wow! Thank you for an amazing night in a movie theater. I can't wait to see it again!"
Despite a few criticisms about its slow beginning and dense storytelling, the overall sentiment on X has been overwhelmingly positive. Most viewers agree that The Odyssey is less about constant action and more about immersive storytelling, emotional depth and technical brilliance.
The Odyssey marks Christopher Nolan's first feature film since Oppenheimer, which won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Starring Matt Damon as the legendary Odysseus, the film follows the king's dangerous ten-year journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Along the way, he battles mythical creatures, impossible odds and personal loss, while trying to reunite with his wife Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway. The film also features Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Himesh Patel, Jon Bernthal and John Leguizamo.