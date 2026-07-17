ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Odyssey X Review: Does Christopher Nolan's Epic Live Up To The Hype? Here's What Netizens Are Saying

While the reviewer admitted that the first 30 minutes take time to settle in, they praised the adventurous second half, saying some sequences play out like a horror film while others deliver the excitement of a grand commercial entertainer. They also singled out the visuals and sound design, calling both exceptional, even though the dialogue was occasionally difficult to follow.

The biggest talking point online has been the film's breathtaking visuals. Several viewers described The Odyssey as a spectacle that deserves to be experienced only on the biggest screen possible. One X user wrote, "The Odyssey is technically brilliant and a true cinematic experience."

Hyderabad: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has finally arrived in theatres, and if the first wave of reactions on X is anything to go by, the filmmaker may have another winner on his hands. Months after Oppenheimer dominated the Oscars, Nolan has returned with a mythological epic inspired by Homer's classic poem, and audiences are already calling it one of the year's biggest cinematic experiences.

Another viewer was even more enthusiastic, calling it "one of the greatest experiences ever" and praising Nolan's writing and direction. The post also highlighted Robert Pattinson's performance, saying the actor was "just amazing."

Many early viewers believe Nolan has once again pushed the boundaries of filmmaking. One detailed review described The Odyssey as the director's most ambitious work yet, saying it blends mythology with Nolan's signature themes of time, memory and human resilience. The reviewer praised Ludwig Goransson's score, the IMAX presentation, cinematography and production design, calling the film an unforgettable audiovisual experience.

However, not every reaction has been completely glowing. Some viewers felt the film's biggest weakness was its pacing. One review noted that the source material's structure leads to "messy pacing" and inconsistent momentum. Despite that, the reviewer appreciated the film's exploration of war and violence and praised Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Samantha Morton and John Leguizamo's performances.

Another reviewer called the film an "average fantasy flick." While praising Matt Damon's commanding performance, the magical visuals and the adventurous final act, the user felt that the lengthy dramatic portions were too generic and occasionally tested the audience's patience.

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise also shared his appreciation for the film after attending a screening. Congratulating Nolan, producer Emma Thomas and the entire team, Cruise wrote, "Wow! Thank you for an amazing night in a movie theater. I can't wait to see it again!"

Despite a few criticisms about its slow beginning and dense storytelling, the overall sentiment on X has been overwhelmingly positive. Most viewers agree that The Odyssey is less about constant action and more about immersive storytelling, emotional depth and technical brilliance.

The Odyssey marks Christopher Nolan's first feature film since Oppenheimer, which won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Starring Matt Damon as the legendary Odysseus, the film follows the king's dangerous ten-year journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Along the way, he battles mythical creatures, impossible odds and personal loss, while trying to reunite with his wife Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway. The film also features Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Himesh Patel, Jon Bernthal and John Leguizamo.