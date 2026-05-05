The Odyssey: Who Plays What In Christopher Nolan's Epic And Key Moments From The New Trailer
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey trailer reveals major cast roles, mythical threats, emotional family drama and grand visuals, building hype for the 2026 epic.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 5, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Christopher Nolan is heading into mythological territory with his next big film, The Odyssey, and the newly released trailer has given audiences their first proper look at the director's ambitious take on Homer's ancient Greek epic. Known for films like Oppenheimer, Interstellar and Inception, Christopher Nolan is now tackling one of the oldest and most influential adventure stories ever written.
The film follows Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, as he struggles to return home after the Trojan War. His journey, which lasts 10 years, is filled with monsters, storms, temptations and divine interferences. At its heart, though, the story is about family, survival and the need to reclaim home after years of loss.
The trailer opens with dark ocean visuals and a tense atmosphere, immediately setting a serious tone. Unlike many fantasy epics that focus only on spectacle, Nolan appears to be building a more emotional and character-driven story.
Matt Damon Leads As Odysseus
Matt Damon takes on the role of Odysseus, the legendary warrior and strategist trying to return to Ithaca after victory at Troy. In the trailer, Damon appears rugged, battle-worn and physically transformed for the role. One of the trailer's standout moments features him declaring that nothing, "not even the Gods," will stop him from returning home. The line has already sparked major discussion online.
Matt Damon is Odysseus. A film by Christopher Nolan, #TheOdysseyMovie is in theaters July 17, 2026. pic.twitter.com/7a5YbfqVfG— The Odyssey Movie (@odysseymovie) February 17, 2025
Tom Holland Plays Telemachus
Tom Holland stars as Telemachus, the son of Odysseus and Penelope. He has grown up without knowing his father and is determined to believe that Odysseus is still alive. The trailer hints at Telemachus having a bigger role than some earlier adaptations. He is shown confronting enemies inside the palace and defending his father's legacy. His emotional scenes suggest Nolan is placing strong focus on the father-son relationship.
A film by Christopher Nolan. Shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. In theaters 7 17 26. #TheOdysseyMovie pic.twitter.com/lizYuc3Mu7— The Odyssey Movie (@odysseymovie) July 2, 2025
Anne Hathaway As Penelope
Anne Hathaway reunites with Nolan as Penelope, the queen of Ithaca and Odysseus' wife. Penelope is shown as strong, patient and politically sharp. She is trying to hold her household together while fending off powerful suitors who believe Odysseus will never return.
Robert Pattinson Takes Antagonist Role
Robert Pattinson appears as Antinous, one of Penelope's most aggressive suitors. His brief scenes already suggest he could be one of the film's standout characters. Antinous is portrayed as arrogant, dangerous and eager to seize control of Ithaca.
Defy the Gods. A film by Christopher Nolan. Shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. In theaters 7 17 26. pic.twitter.com/jaIfvSwhWk— The Odyssey Movie (@odysseymovie) May 5, 2026
Zendaya And Charlize Theron Bring Mythology Alive
Zendaya reportedly plays Athena, the goddess of wisdom and Odysseus' divine protector. While her screen time in the trailer is brief, her casting has generated major buzz. Meanwhile, Charlize Theron appears as Calypso, the nymph who keeps Odysseus on her island and attempts to make him stay with her forever. Theron's scenes bring mystery and tension.
A film by Christopher Nolan shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. Experience The Odyssey prologue in IMAX before Avatar: Fire and Ash. pic.twitter.com/uGImf8sbFv— The Odyssey Movie (@odysseymovie) December 18, 2025
Supporting Cast Expands Nolan's World
The film also features a massive ensemble cast, including Lupita Nyong'o, Jon Bernthal as Menelaus, Benny Safdie as Agamemnon, John Leguizamo, Mia Goth and Elliot Page. While many roles remain under wraps, the scale of the cast signals Nolan's intention to make this one of his largest productions yet.
Mythical Creatures And Epic Scale
The trailer does not ignore the fantasy side of Homer's tale. A massive whirlpool hints at Charybdis, while another sequence appears to show the Cyclops Polyphemus. Storms, shipwrecks and shadowy monsters flash across the screen, promising large-scale adventure alongside palace politics. The balance between mythological spectacle and grounded emotion could be what sets this adaptation apart from previous versions.
Shot Entirely On IMAX Cameras
One of the film's biggest technical achievements is that it has reportedly been shot entirely using large-format IMAX cameras. Nolan has long been an advocate of practical filmmaking and immersive formats, and The Odyssey appears to continue that tradition on an even larger scale. The production reportedly carries a budget of around $250 million, making it one of the most expensive films of Nolan's career.
Release Date And Growing Hype
The Odyssey is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 17, 2026, with IMAX screenings expected to be a major part of the release strategy. Following the enormous success of Oppenheimer, expectations are naturally high. With a cast packed with A-list stars, iconic mythology, large-scale battles and emotional family drama, The Odyssey is shaping up to be one of 2026's biggest releases.