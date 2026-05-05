ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Odyssey: Who Plays What In Christopher Nolan's Epic And Key Moments From The New Trailer

Hyderabad: Christopher Nolan is heading into mythological territory with his next big film, The Odyssey, and the newly released trailer has given audiences their first proper look at the director's ambitious take on Homer's ancient Greek epic. Known for films like Oppenheimer, Interstellar and Inception, Christopher Nolan is now tackling one of the oldest and most influential adventure stories ever written.

The film follows Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, as he struggles to return home after the Trojan War. His journey, which lasts 10 years, is filled with monsters, storms, temptations and divine interferences. At its heart, though, the story is about family, survival and the need to reclaim home after years of loss.

The trailer opens with dark ocean visuals and a tense atmosphere, immediately setting a serious tone. Unlike many fantasy epics that focus only on spectacle, Nolan appears to be building a more emotional and character-driven story.

Matt Damon Leads As Odysseus

Matt Damon takes on the role of Odysseus, the legendary warrior and strategist trying to return to Ithaca after victory at Troy. In the trailer, Damon appears rugged, battle-worn and physically transformed for the role. One of the trailer's standout moments features him declaring that nothing, "not even the Gods," will stop him from returning home. The line has already sparked major discussion online.

Tom Holland Plays Telemachus

Tom Holland stars as Telemachus, the son of Odysseus and Penelope. He has grown up without knowing his father and is determined to believe that Odysseus is still alive. The trailer hints at Telemachus having a bigger role than some earlier adaptations. He is shown confronting enemies inside the palace and defending his father's legacy. His emotional scenes suggest Nolan is placing strong focus on the father-son relationship.

Anne Hathaway As Penelope