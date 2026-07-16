The Odyssey Releases Tomorrow: A Spoiler-Free Guide To Christopher Nolan's Epic Before You Watch
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey releases on July 17. Here's a simple, spoiler-free guide explaining its story, timeline and key background before you watch the epic.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 16, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Christopher Nolan’s film The Odyssey finally arrives in theatres tomorrow, July 17. The film is already being called one of the biggest movies of 2026, due to its massive scale, all-star cast and IMAX visuals. But since the story is based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic, many viewers are wondering whether they need to know the original tale before watching it.
The good news is you don’t need to read the poem to enjoy the film. However, knowing a few basic details will make the story much easier to follow. Here’s a simple, spoiler-free guide before you head to the theatres.
What is The Odyssey about?
The story is about Odysseus (played by Matt Damon), the king of Ithaca. The hero spends 10 years fighting in the Trojan War but eventually starts his journey back to his homeland. However, a supposed easy voyage becomes another 10 years of dangerous adventures.
During his journey, Odysseus faces enemies, dangerous creatures and several life-threatening challenges. His only goal is to return to his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), and his son, Telemachus (Tom Holland).
Why is the Trojan War important?
It is essential to have some information on the Trojan War before watching this movie because it takes place after the Trojan War ends. The Trojan War was a famous Greek myth where the Greek kingdoms battled with the city of Troy for 10 years, and the war eventually ended when the Greeks used the Trojan Horse to enter the city. Odysseus was the brilliant strategist who came up with that plan.
Two stories happen at the same time
Christopher Nolan does not tell the story in a simple, straight timeline. One part of the film follows Odysseus as he struggles to reach home, facing famous mythological figures like the Cyclops, the Sirens, the nymph Calypso and the sorceress Circe.
At the same time, the film also shows what is happening back in Ithaca. Believing Odysseus is dead, several powerful men try to marry Penelope and take over his kingdom. Penelope and Telemachus must protect their family and hold on to the throne until Odysseus returns.
A different take on Greek mythology
Although the film includes famous characters from Greek mythology, early reactions suggest Nolan has given them a more realistic treatment.
Instead of presenting gods and magical beings in a traditional fantasy style, the film reportedly shows many of them in a more grounded and mysterious way. The focus remains on human choices, intelligence and survival rather than flashy magic.
Odysseus is not a typical action hero
Nolan’s version of Odysseus is not shown as a perfect warrior who wins every battle through strength alone. Instead, he is a clever leader who survives because of his intelligence, planning and quick thinking. Reports suggest Nolan based much of his screenplay on Emily Wilson’s English translation of The Odyssey, which presents the character in a more human and relatable way.
Why everyone is talking about the theatrical experience
Apart from its story, The Odyssey is making headlines for the way it was filmed. The film, made on a reported budget of around $250 million, is the first commercial feature to be shot entirely using new 70mm IMAX film cameras. Instead of depending heavily on CGI, Nolan filmed across real locations in Greece, Italy, Morocco, Iceland and Scotland using large practical sets.
With its giant IMAX visuals, real-world locations and Ludwig Göransson’s powerful music, the film is being promoted as one of the biggest theatrical experiences of the year.