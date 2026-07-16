ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Odyssey Releases Tomorrow: A Spoiler-Free Guide To Christopher Nolan's Epic Before You Watch

Hyderabad: Christopher Nolan’s film The Odyssey finally arrives in theatres tomorrow, July 17. The film is already being called one of the biggest movies of 2026, due to its massive scale, all-star cast and IMAX visuals. But since the story is based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic, many viewers are wondering whether they need to know the original tale before watching it.

The good news is you don’t need to read the poem to enjoy the film. However, knowing a few basic details will make the story much easier to follow. Here’s a simple, spoiler-free guide before you head to the theatres.

What is The Odyssey about?

The story is about Odysseus (played by Matt Damon), the king of Ithaca. The hero spends 10 years fighting in the Trojan War but eventually starts his journey back to his homeland. However, a supposed easy voyage becomes another 10 years of dangerous adventures.

During his journey, Odysseus faces enemies, dangerous creatures and several life-threatening challenges. His only goal is to return to his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), and his son, Telemachus (Tom Holland).

Why is the Trojan War important?

It is essential to have some information on the Trojan War before watching this movie because it takes place after the Trojan War ends. The Trojan War was a famous Greek myth where the Greek kingdoms battled with the city of Troy for 10 years, and the war eventually ended when the Greeks used the Trojan Horse to enter the city. Odysseus was the brilliant strategist who came up with that plan.