ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Odyssey India Premiere: When, Where And Who's Attending Christopher Nolan's Big Event

The India premiere of The Odyssey will be held over two days - July 10 and 11, 2026 - at PVR ICON, Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel, Mumbai. The event comes just days before the film's theatrical release in India on July 16, giving fans an early glimpse of one of the year's most-awaited Hollywood films. Adding to the excitement, Christopher Nolan will be joined by Oscar-winning producer Emma Thomas and the film's lead stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland. The team is also expected to take part in promotional activities during their visit, making it one of the biggest Hollywood film events ever hosted in India.

Hyderabad: Christopher Nolan is all set to create history with the India premiere of The Odyssey. For the first time in his career, the Oscar-winning filmmaker will attend an official film premiere in India, making it a landmark moment for Indian movie lovers.

Mumbai has been selected as one of only four official cities on The Odyssey's global premiere tour, alongside London, Paris and New York. The decision highlights India's growing importance in the global box office and reflects the massive fan following Nolan enjoys in the country. The excitement is already visible among moviegoers. Advance bookings for the film's IMAX screenings opened on June 8, and nearly 45 per cent of the available tickets have already been sold, according to PVR INOX. The strong response once again proves that Nolan's films continue to attract audiences.

The Odyssey is based on Homer's legendary Greek epic and follows Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he embarks on a dangerous ten-year journey home after the Trojan War. Along with Damon and Tom Holland, the film features an impressive ensemble cast including Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron. The film has already made history by becoming the first feature film to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras. Known for pushing the boundaries of filmmaking, Nolan has once again chosen large-format cinema to deliver an immersive experience for audiences around the world.

Christopher Nolan's popularity in India has only grown stronger over the years. Films such as Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk and Oppenheimer have enjoyed remarkable success at the Indian box office. Oppenheimer, in particular, emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hollywood films in India.