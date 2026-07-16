ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Odyssey First Reviews Are In: Christopher Nolan's Mythological Epic Wins Over Critics With 96 pc Rotten Tomatoes Score

Critics are calling Nolan's latest film one of his finest achievements. Many believe the filmmaker has successfully transformed one of history's greatest literary works into an emotionally rich and visually spectacular cinematic experience. Several critics have highlighted the film's breathtaking scale with a reported budget of 250 million dollars. Early box office projections also suggest a domestic opening of around 100 million dollars, with some analysts predicting the film could eventually cross the 1 billion dollar mark globally.

Hyderabad: Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated epic The Odyssey is finally set to hit theatres worldwide on July 17, 2026, with preview screenings beginning in several regions on July 16. Even before its global release, the film has created massive buzz, thanks to overwhelmingly positive first reviews. The film currently holds a 96 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best-reviewed releases of the year so far.

The excitement isn't limited to professional critics. Social media is already flooded with glowing first reactions from those who attended early screenings. One viewer called the film "a once in a generation masterpiece", adding, "The Odyssey is not just a film but an experience." The reaction praised Matt Damon's performance as the best of his career and described Robert Pattinson as an early Oscar contender. The review also applauded Ludwig Goransson's score, calling it "absolutely historic."

Another early viewer wrote, "A master of the craft has done it again." The reviewer praised Nolan's signature nonlinear storytelling, saying it gradually draws audiences into the world. The visuals, cinematography, sound design and action sequences were described as top-notch, with many recommending that the film be experienced in IMAX for the best impact.

Yet another first reaction labelled The Odyssey "a marvellous adventurous cinematic masterpiece", praising its stunning visuals, action, drama and suspense. For many fans, the biggest surprise is seeing Nolan embrace fantasy on such a grand scale. While the director is best known for films like Interstellar, Inception and Oppenheimer, The Odyssey marks his first full-fledged mythological epic.

Based on Homer's timeless Greek epic, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, who embarks on a dangerous journey home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he battles mythical creatures, impossible odds and personal loss while trying to reunite with his wife Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway. The star-studded cast also includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Samantha Morton, Elliott Page and John Leguizamo.