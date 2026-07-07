ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Odyssey First Reactions: Christopher Nolan's Film Called 'Incredible'; Cast Hailed For 'Career-Best' Performances

Collider's Perri Nemiroff called the film "a filmmaking feast." She wrote, "A grand and gripping rendition of Homer’s epic, and one that feels uniquely Christopher Nolan. It’s sincerely hard to imagine any other filmmaker on the planet being able to bring that source material to screen with this much scale, scope and heart."

Many critics described the film as a masterpiece and applauded Nolan for bringing the ancient story to life in a way that feels both grand and deeply emotional.

Based on Homer’s legendary Greek epic, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus and follows the warrior’s long and dangerous journey back home to his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Tom Holland) after the Trojan War.

Hyderabad: Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film The Odyssey has finally been screened for members of the film press, and the first reactions are overwhelmingly positive. Critics who attended the world premiere in London on Monday have called the film one of Nolan's finest achievements. They praised its scale, storytelling, visuals and performances from the star-studded cast.

Collider editor Steven Weintraub was equally impressed, writing, "Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ is INCREDIBLE. I'm really blown away by this film. Everything from the flawless performances to the way Nolan embraces the supernatural is just perfect. If you can, SEE IT IN @IMAX 70mm. It’s a jaw-dropping experience. It'll be great wherever you see it, but IMAX 70mm is the best option."

Several critics praised the filmmaker for matching the massive scale of Homer's classic while adding his own signature style. Film journalist Rachel Leishman wrote, "'Everyone asking me about the performances of The Odyssey: they're all great! Kit Nolan knows how to pick a cast! Like everyone is perfect in this because he knows how to cast a movie, like not a bad performance in the bunch and proud of my client, Tom Holland, for killing it."

The film's cast also received widespread praise, with many critics saying several actors delivered the best performances of their careers.

Variety's Jazz Tangcay wrote, "I have seen Christopher Nolan's #TheOdyssey, and it is an astonishing achievement. A triumphant, spectacular epic. The performances from Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, John Leguizamo, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong’o are genuinely grand. And for some, truly, the best performances of their career! "

Film journalist Simon Thompson also praised the actors, writing, "Christopher Nolan's #TheOdyssey is flawless filmmaking, every inch as epic as you'd expect. Leading a stellar cast, Matt Damon gives Odysseus everything in a career-best powerhouse performance. Robert Pattinson is outstanding as Antinous and John Leguizamo's Eumaeus is sublime."

Robert Pattinson's performance, in particular, stood out for many reviewers. Fandango's Erik Davis wrote, "The cast is stacked, and somehow everyone still gets a chance to shine. Anne Hathaway is incredible, Matt Damon is excellent, and Tom Holland continues to prove he can do just about anything. But Robert Pattinson absolutely stole the show for me. He's so conniving, manipulative and endlessly entertaining to watch. Pattinson leans all the way into the character's villainy, and it results in one of my favourite performances of his. Look, it's the must-see cinematic event of the summer -- and quite possibly the year. I can't wait to watch it again"

Other critics also joined the chorus of praise. DiscussingFilm managing editor Andrew J Salazar called the movie "a staggering achievement," while IndieWire's David Ehrlich said that although parts of the film feel slightly uneven, "the last act rewards the journey." Variety awards columnist Clayton Davis described the film as "another hit for Nolan," adding that fans will be talking about it for years.

Apart from its storytelling, The Odyssey is also making history as the first narrative feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras. The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on July 17.