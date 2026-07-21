ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 5: Christopher Nolan's Biggest Opener Nears Rs 100 Cr Gross In India

With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 75.17 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 89.65 crore so far. Since the figures are still being updated, the final Day 5 collection is expected to be higher after all night shows are reported.

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey has earned Rs 5.52 crore net in India on Day 5 (first Tuesday) till evening.

Hyderabad: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey continues to perform well at the box office after a strong opening weekend. Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya, the historical epic has remained steady on its first Tuesday. The film has already crossed the Rs 75 crore mark in India and is also enjoying an impressive run in international markets. While the Day 5 numbers are still live, the movie is expected to add more to its total by the end of the day.

The Odyssey beats Oppenheimer, trails The Dark Knight films

Christopher Nolan’s latest film has continued its strong run in North America as well. Reportedly, The Odyssey earned $17.5 million on its first Monday, making it the biggest Monday collection of 2026 in the US and Canada.

The film also performed better than Oppenheimer, which collected $12.67 million on its first Monday. However, it remains behind Nolan’s The Dark Knight ($24.4 million) and The Dark Knight Rises ($19.3 million) on the same milestone.

After four days, The Odyssey had collected $141 million in North America. Its global opening reached $263.7 million, making it the biggest worldwide opening of Christopher Nolan’s career. The film also surpassed the global opening of The Dark Knight Rises, which debuted with $249 million worldwide.

About The Odyssey

Based on Homer’s famous Greek epic poem, The Odyssey tells the story of King Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, who begins a long journey home after the Trojan War.

During his ten-year journey, he faces monsters, gods and several life-threatening challenges. At the same time, Queen Penelope and Prince Telemachus struggle to protect their kingdom from men trying to seize the throne. Christopher Nolan had reportedly wanted to bring this story to the big screen for many years before finally making the film.

The Odyssey cast

The film features Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus and Zendaya as Athena. The cast also includes Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Charlize Theron as Calypso and Lupita Nyong’o, who plays the dual roles of Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra.