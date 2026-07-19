ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 3: After Biggest Christopher Nolan Opening, Can The Epic Top The Weekend?

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues to dominate the Indian box office with another strong day at the ticket windows. After creating history with the biggest opening of Nolan's career in India, the epic fantasy has maintained its momentum through the weekend. The day 3 figures are still live at the time of publishing, but the film has already crossed an impressive milestone. Day 3 collections remain strong According to live estimates from Sacnilk, The Odyssey has collected Rs 17.68 crore net on its first Sunday. Since the figures are still being updated, the final day 3 collection is expected to be higher by the end of the day. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 57.08 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 67.89 crore. The film is currently playing across 7,319 shows nationwide, reflecting the huge demand for Christopher Nolan's latest spectacle. The film had opened with Rs 17.40 crore on Friday before witnessing a solid jump to Rs 22 crore on Saturday. Sunday's numbers indicate that the film has continued to enjoy strong footfalls. The original English version remains the biggest contributor on day 3 with Rs 13.58 crore, once again proving that audiences are choosing Nolan's film in its original language. The Hindi dubbed version has earned Rs 2.55 crore, while the Telugu version has added Rs 1.02 crore and the Tamil version Rs 0.53 crore in live collections. Box Office Breakdown Day Collection (India Net) Day 1 (Friday) Rs 17.40 Cr Day 2 (Saturday) Rs 22 Cr Day 3 (Sunday) Rs 17.68 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 57.08 Cr