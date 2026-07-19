The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 3: After Biggest Christopher Nolan Opening, Can The Epic Top The Weekend?
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues its dream run at the Indian box office, crossing Rs 55 crore net estimates after a record-breaking opening weekend.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues to dominate the Indian box office with another strong day at the ticket windows. After creating history with the biggest opening of Nolan's career in India, the epic fantasy has maintained its momentum through the weekend. The day 3 figures are still live at the time of publishing, but the film has already crossed an impressive milestone.
Day 3 collections remain strong
According to live estimates from Sacnilk, The Odyssey has collected Rs 17.68 crore net on its first Sunday. Since the figures are still being updated, the final day 3 collection is expected to be higher by the end of the day. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 57.08 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 67.89 crore. The film is currently playing across 7,319 shows nationwide, reflecting the huge demand for Christopher Nolan's latest spectacle.
The epic arrives. Experience Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey in theaters now. Get tickets: https://t.co/sk8jwTBi7P pic.twitter.com/GLxGMqSLAE— The Odyssey Movie (@odysseymovie) July 17, 2026
The film had opened with Rs 17.40 crore on Friday before witnessing a solid jump to Rs 22 crore on Saturday. Sunday's numbers indicate that the film has continued to enjoy strong footfalls. The original English version remains the biggest contributor on day 3 with Rs 13.58 crore, once again proving that audiences are choosing Nolan's film in its original language. The Hindi dubbed version has earned Rs 2.55 crore, while the Telugu version has added Rs 1.02 crore and the Tamil version Rs 0.53 crore in live collections.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Collection (India Net)
|Day 1 (Friday)
|Rs 17.40 Cr
|Day 2 (Saturday)
|Rs 22 Cr
|Day 3 (Sunday)
|Rs 17.68 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 57.08 Cr
A record-breaking start in India
The film has already achieved several milestones during its opening weekend. On its first day, The Odyssey delivered the biggest opening ever for a Christopher Nolan film in India, surpassing the opening-day collections of Oppenheimer (Rs 14.50 cr). It also emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener of 2026 in India.
The opening was powered by packed IMAX screenings, excellent advance bookings and strong word of mouth. Urban centres and premium multiplexes have driven most of the business, with audiences turning out in large numbers for the filmmaker's latest visual spectacle.
The film also made a huge impact on BookMyShow. It recorded more than 611,000 ticket sales on day 1, making it the fourth biggest Hollywood opener on the platform. It finished behind only Deadpool & Wolverine, Avatar: Fire and Ash and The Conjuring, while comfortably outperforming Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.
More records could be on the way
With the weekend still underway and Sunday numbers yet to be finalised, trade experts expect The Odyssey to comfortably cross new milestones before Monday. The film is also performing strongly in premium formats like IMAX and 4DX, where occupancy has remained consistently high. Given its excellent word of mouth and limited competition in the high-scale action and fantasy genre, the Christopher Nolan directorial is expected to enjoy a healthy run in the coming days.
About the film
Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an epic action fantasy inspired by Homer's classic poem. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 55 minutes and has received an A certificate from the CBFC. Released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 17, the film boasts a star-studded cast led by Matt Damon, alongside Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page and Jon Bernthal.