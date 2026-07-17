ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Can Christopher Nolan Recreate The Oppenheimer Magic In India?

The film had already built impressive momentum before release. Advance bookings crossed Rs 10 crore gross, including block bookings, with premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX and other large-format screens witnessing exceptional demand. Christopher Nolan's loyal fan base, coupled with premium ticket prices and a release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, has further boosted its prospects at the Indian box office.

According to early trade projections shared by Sacnilk, The Odyssey is on course to collect over Rs 20 crore gross on its opening day in India, with some estimates suggesting it could even touch the Rs 25 crore mark if spot bookings remain strong throughout the day.

Hyderabad: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has finally arrived in theatres, and all eyes are now on its opening day box office performance. Riding on exceptional advance bookings, strong audience buzz and glowing early reviews, the mythological epic is expected to register one of the biggest Hollywood openings in India this year.

Early live tracking indicates that the film has already collected around Rs 3.12 crore net from approximately 2,991 shows, with an overall occupancy of 42.8 per cent. These are early figures and are expected to rise significantly as more shows conclude and evening and night occupancies are added.

Globally, the outlook is equally promising. According to industry projections cited by foreign media, The Odyssey is expected to earn 90-100 million dollars in North America during its opening weekend, while worldwide collections are projected to comfortably cross 200 million dollars. Some estimates from Box Office Pro suggest the global opening could even exceed 220 million dollars, making it Christopher Nolan's biggest non-Batman debut to date.

A major reason behind these projections is the extraordinary demand for IMAX screenings. The Odyssey is the first major feature to be shot entirely with IMAX film cameras, and several 70mm IMAX screenings sold out well before release. The premium-format demand has emerged as one of the film's biggest strengths across international markets as well as India.

The film also carries huge expectations as it marks Nolan's first directorial venture after Oppenheimer, which went on to become a global blockbuster and won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Oppenheimer opened in Indian theaters on July 21, 2023, and grossed approximately Rs 14.5 crore net on its first day across all languages.

Based on Homer's timeless Greek epic, the film follows King Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he embarks on a perilous ten-year journey home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he encounters mythical creatures including the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and Calypso. The nearly three-hour fantasy adventure has been released with an 'A' certificate in India. With a reported production budget of around 250 million dollars, The Odyssey is also said to be the filmmaker's most expensive project so far.