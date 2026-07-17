ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan's Film Crosses Rs 10 Cr In India, Targets Massive Global Opening

Hyderabad: Christopher Nolan’s film The Odyssey has finally arrived in theatres worldwide. Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya, the historical epic has opened to a strong response from audiences. While the film is still counting its first-day collections, early estimates suggest a promising start both in India and overseas.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1 In India

The Odyssey was released in Indian theatres on Friday, July 17, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 10.22 crore net so far on its opening day.

The film was screened in 7,148 shows across the country. Based on the early figures, its India gross collection stands at around Rs 12.06 crore. However, these numbers are not final yet, as collections from several late-night shows are still being counted. The opening-day total is expected to increase once the final report is released.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1 Worldwide

Christopher Nolan’s latest film has also received a strong response in international markets. The Odyssey reportedly collected $15 million from Thursday night preview shows in the United States. The film is currently expected to earn between $85 million and $100 million during its opening weekend in North America.