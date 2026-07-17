The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan's Film Crosses Rs 10 Cr In India, Targets Massive Global Opening
The Odyssey opened well at the box office, earning over Rs 10 crore net in India on Day 1 while eyeing a massive global debut.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 17, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Christopher Nolan’s film The Odyssey has finally arrived in theatres worldwide. Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya, the historical epic has opened to a strong response from audiences. While the film is still counting its first-day collections, early estimates suggest a promising start both in India and overseas.
The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1 In India
The Odyssey was released in Indian theatres on Friday, July 17, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 10.22 crore net so far on its opening day.
The film was screened in 7,148 shows across the country. Based on the early figures, its India gross collection stands at around Rs 12.06 crore. However, these numbers are not final yet, as collections from several late-night shows are still being counted. The opening-day total is expected to increase once the final report is released.
The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1 Worldwide
Christopher Nolan’s latest film has also received a strong response in international markets. The Odyssey reportedly collected $15 million from Thursday night preview shows in the United States. The film is currently expected to earn between $85 million and $100 million during its opening weekend in North America.
Reports also suggest that the movie is likely to collect at least $110 million from 73 overseas markets. The official worldwide opening-day figures are yet to be announced, but the film is already on track for a huge global opening.
About The Odyssey
The Odyssey is based on the famous Greek epic poem written by Homer. The film follows the story of King Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he tries to return to his kingdom after the Trojan War.
His journey takes nearly 10 years and is filled with dangerous creatures, monsters and unexpected challenges. While Odysseus is away, Queen Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway, and their son Telemachus, played by Tom Holland, struggle to protect their kingdom from men who want to take over the throne.
Christopher Nolan had reportedly wanted to make this film for many years before finally bringing the story to the big screen.
The Odyssey Cast
The film features a star-studded cast led by Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Tom Holland as Telemachus. The cast also includes Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Charlize Theron as Calypso and Lupita Nyong'o, who plays the dual roles of Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra.