ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Odyssey Box Office: Christopher Nolan's Epic Sails Past Rs 100 Crore In India In Just 7 Days

Released worldwide on July 17, The Odyssey opened to strong reviews and an equally impressive response from audiences. The momentum has remained steady through the weekdays, proving that the film is not just benefitting from opening weekend hype but also from positive word of mouth. As of day 8 (Friday), the film has earned around Rs 110.11 crore gross in India, while its net collection stands at Rs 92.33 crore. It is still playing across nearly 2,900 shows nationwide, with more collections expected over the weekend.

Hyderabad: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is enjoying a sensational run at the box office, with the epic drama crossing the Rs 100 crore gross mark in India within just seven days of its release. The film has also emerged as one of the biggest Hollywood hits of the year in the country while continuing its remarkable performance across the globe.

India has turned out to be one of the strongest overseas markets for the film. The excitement around the release was visible even before it hit theatres, with Nolan and his team choosing Mumbai as one of the five locations for the film's global premiere. That anticipation translated into a massive opening weekend of around Rs 70 crore gross, before the film comfortably crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone in its first week.

Celebrating the achievement, Denzil Dias, Vice President and Managing Director of Warner Bros. Pictures India, said the success reflects the trust Indian audiences have placed in the film. According to him, the milestone is more than just a number, as audiences have continued to return to cinemas throughout the week, keeping screens packed well beyond the opening weekend.

The success is not limited to India. The Odyssey has also been making waves at the global box office. After opening with more than $260 million worldwide, the film continued its strong hold through the week. Industry estimates suggest that its worldwide earnings have now crossed the $400 million mark, making it Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing film at this stage of its theatrical run. North America and overseas markets have both contributed significantly to the record-breaking total.

Based on Homer's timeless epic, The Odyssey follows Greek king Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he struggles to return home after the Trojan War. His dangerous ten-year journey is filled with mythical creatures, powerful gods and impossible challenges, while his wife Penelope waits for his return. The film also stars Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron in key roles.