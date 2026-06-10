ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Odyssey Advance Booking: Christopher Nolan's Film Doubles Oppenheimer's Presales Despite Rs 3,300 Ticket Prices

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's upcoming action fantasy film The Odyssey is already making waves in India, weeks ahead of its release. The film has recorded extraordinary advance booking numbers, surpassing the early ticket sales achieved by Nolan's Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer and proving once again that the filmmaker enjoys a massive fan following in the country.

The Odyssey Smashes Oppenheimer's Presale Records

Advance bookings for The Odyssey opened earlier this week, and the response from moviegoers has been overwhelming. According to industry reports, the film has already sold over 150,000 tickets for its opening weekend through advance sales.

The figure is particularly significant because it is more than double the pace set by Oppenheimer during a similar stage of its booking cycle in 2023. Nolan's acclaimed biographical drama had reportedly sold around 65,000 tickets during its early presale phase. The latest numbers indicate that anticipation for The Odyssey is even higher.

Many premium-format screenings sold out within minutes of becoming available, with fans rushing online to secure seats months ahead of release.

Ticket Prices Reach Record Levels

In several cities, premium IMAX and recliner seats are being sold at prices rarely seen in Indian cinemas. In Mumbai and Pune, some luxury seats are priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,300. Select evening shows in Pune have reportedly touched the Rs 3,000 mark, while premium screenings in Mumbai have reached as high as Rs 3,300.

Delhi-NCR has seen comparatively lower prices. Recliner seats at some premium theatres are available for around Rs 1,400, while standard morning shows can be booked for as low as Rs 370 to Rs 490.