The Odyssey Advance Booking: Christopher Nolan's Film Doubles Oppenheimer's Presales Despite Rs 3,300 Ticket Prices
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has sold over 150,000 advance tickets in India, doubling Oppenheimer's pace despite premium IMAX tickets costing up to Rs 3,300.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 10, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's upcoming action fantasy film The Odyssey is already making waves in India, weeks ahead of its release. The film has recorded extraordinary advance booking numbers, surpassing the early ticket sales achieved by Nolan's Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer and proving once again that the filmmaker enjoys a massive fan following in the country.
The Odyssey Smashes Oppenheimer's Presale Records
Advance bookings for The Odyssey opened earlier this week, and the response from moviegoers has been overwhelming. According to industry reports, the film has already sold over 150,000 tickets for its opening weekend through advance sales.
The figure is particularly significant because it is more than double the pace set by Oppenheimer during a similar stage of its booking cycle in 2023. Nolan's acclaimed biographical drama had reportedly sold around 65,000 tickets during its early presale phase. The latest numbers indicate that anticipation for The Odyssey is even higher.
Many premium-format screenings sold out within minutes of becoming available, with fans rushing online to secure seats months ahead of release.
Ticket Prices Reach Record Levels
In several cities, premium IMAX and recliner seats are being sold at prices rarely seen in Indian cinemas. In Mumbai and Pune, some luxury seats are priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,300. Select evening shows in Pune have reportedly touched the Rs 3,000 mark, while premium screenings in Mumbai have reached as high as Rs 3,300.
Delhi-NCR has seen comparatively lower prices. Recliner seats at some premium theatres are available for around Rs 1,400, while standard morning shows can be booked for as low as Rs 370 to Rs 490.
In Bengaluru, ticket prices for IMAX screenings range between Rs 900 and Rs 1,000. Meanwhile, moviegoers in Chennai and Coimbatore are benefiting from Tamil Nadu's government-imposed ticket price cap, which keeps rates at around Rs 508. Kolkata remains among the more affordable markets, with evening screenings priced below Rs 750.
Fans React To Expensive Tickets
The unusually high ticket rates have triggered discussions on social media, with many users questioning whether theatres are charging too much for premium screenings.
Some moviegoers criticised the steep prices and accused exhibitors of taking advantage of the immense demand surrounding the film. Others, however, argued that the experience of watching a Christopher Nolan film on IMAX is worth the extra cost.
Despite the complaints, ticket sales have remained extremely strong.
About The Odyssey
The Odyssey is based on Homer's legendary Greek epic poem and follows Odysseus on his perilous journey home after the Trojan War. The story chronicles the hero's ten-year struggle to return to Ithaca while facing mythical creatures, challenges and adversaries.
The film stars Matt Damon in the lead role alongside Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron and Benny Safdie.
The Odyssey is being promoted as the first feature film shot entirely using new-generation IMAX cameras. The filmmaker recently acknowledged the pressure that comes with adapting one of the most celebrated stories in literary history. Nolan told a news agency, “There’s a massive amount of pressure. Anyone taking on The Odyssey is taking on the hopes and dreams of people for epic movies everywhere, and that comes with a huge responsibility.”
Nolan added, “What I learned from that experience is that what people want from a movie about a beloved story, a beloved set of characters, is they want a strong and sincere interpretation. They want to know that a filmmaker has gone to the mat for it. I really tried to make the best film possible.”
The Odyssey is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on July 17, 2026.