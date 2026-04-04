ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Monk & The Warrior: How Mahesh Dattani Reimagines Alexander The Great's Story As A Queer Love Saga

The idea for the play, he adds, came from Jonathan Taikina Taylor. “I got to know Jonathan through a friend, Akshay Gandhi, who had studied with him in New York. I also saw his production of Helen of Troy in New York and invited him to do a workshop while he was in India. We kept in touch, and one day, he sent me an email requesting that I write this play.”

The play begins with a “historically-accurate” encounter between Alexander the Great and a Buddhist monk, which explodes into a love story that traverses culture, space and time, weaving together queer histories across centuries and civilisations. “Though the inspiration comes from history, I still consider this play to be contemporary, as the issue is still relevant. It talks about who we choose as our heroes. Often, the conqueror is seen as a hero, while the one choosing non-violence is perceived as a passive personality,” says Dattani.

From India to Chile to Australia, the production of the play boasts cast members from across the globe. It includes Sachin Ravindran, Prethora, Caitlin George, Manjari K, Juan Diego Bonilla, and Harsh Tharad. Eero Hämeenniemi, a Finnish composer, has composed the music; additionally, Tomás Carrasco Gubernatis, a composer and Chilean woodwind player, along with Prasoon Bhargava, an Indian musician and actor, will be performing live.

In a cross-cultural collaboration with Brooklyn-based director Jonathan Taikina Taylor, the innovative play seems to bridge history, culture, and time for modern audiences, as Dattani points out, “It unites our past with the present. Through stories across centuries and cultures, the audience will not be confined to a singular narrative but will explore a radical proposal for how to come together in difference.”

The play is a defiant tale of the meeting between Alexander the Great and the Bodhisattva. One seeks to conquer the world while the other longs to want for nothing. It is an interplay of curiosity and desire, a conflict between ambition and transcendence, and a dream of a blooming relationship. The play, which is currently staged in Mumbai’s Experimental Theatre, focuses on the idea that "there is a monk in the warrior, and a warrior in the monk," aiming to challenge traditional notions of desire and detachment.

Acclaimed playwright Mahesh Dattani’s new play, The Monk & The Warrior, a queer saga which explores a speculative encounter between Alexander the Great and a Buddhist monk, is leading audiences through a fantastical, episodic journey into India’s queer histories. It revisits several folklores such as Chandravati and Malavati and Shams and Rumi, amongst others, to propose what some might say is quite radical: Queerness is not a Western construct. It is a traditional part of Indian culture.

During a visit to Nepal and India in 2019, Taylor, the artistic director of The SuperGeographics, says he first thought of The Monk & The Warrior. “When I came to Bengaluru, I met people from the queer community. I thought I’d work on a play that looked at how queerness can be a counterpoint to the colonial mindset. Colonisation is all about going into a community and dictating how people should be. Queerness, in contrast, is about being within a community and allowing them to be themselves.”

Cast Of The Monk & The Warrior (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Taylor recalls reading a story about Alexander, said to be a famous Western queer, meeting a group of monks upon entering India. “His relationship with a particular monk seemed to carry a romantic angle. One sought to conquer the world while the other longed for nothing.” Through this play, Taylor feels cultures can converge to uplift the voices and stories of people seldom heard. Dattani says, “For me, a queer is any person who creates his/her own system of living and loving. There’s a misconception that queer stories are a Western concept, but in India, we have had such narratives in the Upapuranas, Upakathas and folk tales.”

Cast Of The Monk & The Warrior (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Dattani took 18 months to draft a script; one of his primary concerns was to avoid romanticising Indian folklore. Tales such as those of the ‘Monkey and the Crocodile’ and ‘Chandravati and Malavati’ had emerged in workshops before he entered the process. “I did want them to be central to moving the relationship between Alexander and the monk forward,” he says. The challenge, he says, was to curate them so that they served the protagonists’ inner journeys rather than offering ethnographic spectacle.

A Chilean actor and director with a Master's degree in Documentary Cinema, Juan Diego Bonilla, who plays Alexander, says, “When I read the script, I was thinking about the point of view that I am going to have about this character because there are a lot of tales about Alexander, and in this case, the idea was conquering the world. I went to study history and the different versions of different actors who have played Alexander.”

Cast Of The Monk & The Warrior (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Adds Sachin Ravindran, an actor, singer, theatre facilitator, and Kalaripayattu practitioner, “My character of a monk is very generic. We know Alexander as a character in history, but we don’t know which one this is. So, I had to depend upon what Mahesh had given in the script. To make the monk very human-like, what are characteristics that I can take from normal human beings, where there is no drama. Also, he is a very complicated monk; he acts in unexpected ways at different points in time. It is a very layered character, so there was no one way to go about it, each day I have discovered something new about the character.”

Cast Of The Monk & The Warrior (Photo: Special Arrangement)

One of the many characters that actor Harsh Tharad plays is a god. “For any human to play god you have to learn and unlearn a lot of different things, it is still finding the middle ground of how does this character sound like, or how does he walk, his voice …this character exists in mythology as well, so I have a lot of material to study,” says Tharad, who has been working across theatre, films and ad films.

Besides an international cast, the play includes live music composed by Finnish composer Eero Hämeenniemi, who is known for bridging Western classical music with South Indian traditions, a style described as a "child’s perspective" on Carnatic music. “Music is created very much on the basis of the text. I didn’t have to write every note as they already have musicians who are able to improvise. I could just give verbal cues. It is a very creative project,” say Hämeenniemi, whose career includes composing four symphonies and extensive work in chamber music. He has collaborated with Indian artists like Bombay Jayashri and created works such as Mylapore Variations and Nattuvanar.

Cast Of The Monk & The Warrior (Photo: Special Arrangement)

"There is no combination of music; there is only one kind of music, which is hopefully comprehensible. Music is a reflection of the whole group, with everybody’s personality playing an important role. I often compare my work as a composer to the work of a tailor, and the idea is that it is my job as a composer to measure them and try to make something that makes them look good, because only then do they like to perform,” he adds.

Dattani, who has trained in Suzuki, a Japanese training method for music, and Viewpoints, a movement-based acting technique, finds this integration central to the theatrical experience. For him, performance elements are not embellishments but essential to the narrative itself. “To me, visual and musical proposals in the script are necessarily a part of the dramaturgy.” And in a personal first, he steps into new creative territory. “I wrote the lyrics to the songs as well — a new achievement if I may be allowed to brag.”

Cast Of The Monk & The Warrior (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Recipient of the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award (1998), Dattani has played a pivotal role in shaping contemporary theatre in India. Since his debut with the 1988 satirical play, Where There’s A Will, he has boldly explored themes such as religious fanaticism, homosexuality, child abuse and gender bias. His works include Dance Like A Man, Tara, On a Muggy Night in Mumbai and Gauhar. Final Solutions, Bravely Fought the Queen, Thirty Days in September and The Big Fat City. His plays have been directed by eminent directors like Arvind Gaur, Alyque Padamsee and Lillete Dubey.

Cast Of The Monk & The Warrior (Photo: Special Arrangement)

About The Monk & The Warrior, Mahesh shares that though his earlier play On A Muggy Night in Mumbai was also about queer love, the two are very different. The former is more an interpersonal drama, while this one relies on poetry, with the stories becoming metaphors for the journey.” Taylor says The Monk & The Warrior is also a celebration. “I hope the audience leaves with some joy.” On a parting note, he urges, “Come and see a love story where the true hero is peace.”