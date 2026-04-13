ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Many Shades Of Asha Bhosle: How She Mastered Every Genre With Ease

In the demise of Asha Bhosle, India has not just lost a singer but a voice that defined versatility across generations. For more than seventy years, she continued to make her mark in the world of Indian music by effortlessly shifting gears into different styles of singing that most other people find challenging to master even in a lifetime.

Among all the singers in the world, Asha Bhosle is one of those rare few who have been able to adjust her singing style to fit any mood or genre that comes her way. Asha Bhosle was born in the year 1933, and she started her musical career during the 1940s. Her ability to reinvent herself across decades made her more than just a playback singer.

Asha Bhosle's voice had the unique ability to adapt itself to any kind of genre, be it the bhajan or cabaret numbers, ghazal or pop track.

Bhajans

The formative years of Asha Bhosle were full of the essence of traditional music. She would sing bhajans with an absolute purity of voice, a result of her upbringing under the training of her father, Master Deenanath Mangeshkar. Her bhajans had a soothing effect on the listener, a reminder of her spiritual side.

She is renowned for popular Hindi devotional songs like Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai, O Sheronwali, Sukhakarta Dukhaharta (Aarti), Rom Rom Mein Basne Wale Ram, and Ganpati Bappa Morya.

Ghazals

When it came to ghazals, Asha Bhosle was an artist who had a unique combination of both feelings and skill. This can be seen in her songs in movies like Umrao Jaan (1981). The songs such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai and In Aankhon Ki Masti are still regarded as classics today.

Her other famous ghazals include Mera Kuchh Samaan and Katra Katra from Ijaazat, along with non-film masterpieces like Dil Dhadakne Ka Sabab Yaad Aaya.