ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Life And Legacy of Pandavani Icon Teejan Bai Who Carried Chhattisgarh's Folk Art To Global Stage

Born on April 24, 1956, in Ganiyari village, near Bhilai—the industrial hub of what is now Chhattisgarh (earlier Madhya Pradesh) --- she was born on the day of 'Teeja,' a famous festival in the region. Her mother, Sukhvati, accordingly named her Teejan. The eldest of five siblings, it was her maternal grandfather who taught her Pandavani.

The Padma Vibhushan awardee, who passed away at AIIMS Raipur early Sunday morning, showcased Chhattisgarh's art and language on diverse global platforms. With her death, Indian folk art has lost one of its tallest icons. Her greatest legacy lies in the remarkable journey of a village girl who transformed an oral tradition into a global cultural phenomenon.

Raipur: She never received any formal education, yet the legendary Pandavani folk singer Teejan Bai took Chhattisgarh's traditional storytelling art to audiences across the world.

Her maternal grandfather, Brijlal, recognised the talent within her and began teaching her the folk art through stories from the Mahabharata, penned in Chhattisgarhi by writer Sabal Singh Chauhan.

Those lessons would become the foundation of her folk art career as Teejan first performed in Chandrakhuri village, located in the Durg district. Having first performed Pandvani on stage at the age of 13, she challenged long-standing social conventions by performing in the Kapalik style, traditionally reserved for men. Women have been performing in the Vedamati style while seated, whereas men have performed standing up.

Legendary Pandavani icon Teejan Bai passes away. (ETV Bharat)

Even former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was impressed by Teejan's style of singing. Her powerful rendition of the Dushasan Vadh (the slaying of Dushasan) episode remains her most popular performance.

Teejan enjoyed immense popularity not only in Chhattisgarh but across India. Earlier, her daughter-in-law, Venu Deshmukh, said that she had performed internationally as well. In the 1980s, Teejan Bai had the opportunity to showcase her art as a cultural ambassador in England, France, Switzerland, Germany, Turkey, Malta, and Cyprus. She also performed in Romania and Mauritius, said Deshmukh.

Legendary Pandavani icon Teejan Bai passes away. (ETV Bharat)

Despite global recognition, Teejan Bai's later years reflected the harsh realities often faced by folk artists. She had been affected by paralysis and struggled to speak. Her family revealed that her pension had remained unpaid when the family was facing financial difficulties. Following media attention, the district administration intervened. The pending pension was released, financial assistance of ₹50,000 was provided, and regular medical monitoring was arranged.