ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Last House Ending Explained: Does The Delgado Family Survive To See The Outside World Again?

Hyderabad: The Last House follows the Delgado family, who suddenly find themselves trapped inside their own home after a mysterious force seals every door and window. Ann (Greta Lee), Jason (Wagner Moura) and their children, Graham and Ruth, have no idea what has happened to the world outside. Heavy rain continues to fall, while strange creatures appear around their house.

As the family struggles to survive, they slowly realise that the threat outside may not be what they first believed. The film eventually reveals the truth behind the creatures, why they have trapped humans inside their homes and what the Delgado family must do to survive.

Here is everything you need to know about The Last House ending.

What Happens To The Delgado Family?

The Delgado family spends years trapped inside their home. At first, they believe they simply need to find a way to break through the invisible barrier and escape. Jason especially keeps looking for ways to protect his family and fight whatever is outside.

However, escaping becomes impossible. The doors and windows remain sealed, and the family has to find new ways to get food, water and other basic things they need.

The situation becomes even harder as the years pass. The house slowly changes into a survival space. Furniture, clothing, household items and other objects are reused to help the family stay alive. The story then makes a major time jump. The family has actually been trapped for more than five years.

The actors and the production team also changed the house to show how much time had passed. The once-normal home becomes worn out, damaged and almost completely stripped down as the family uses whatever they can find to survive.

How Does The Family Survive For Five Years?

One of the biggest reasons the Delgados survive is a small opening in the chimney. The chimney cap eventually comes loose, creating a tiny gap in the barrier around the house. The opening is nowhere near large enough for anyone to escape, but Jason finds a way to use it.

He starts using the opening to catch small animals and collect resources. The production team even had a name for this method: “chimney fishing.”

The family also creates systems to collect water and grow food inside the house. Jason focuses on building traps and finding ways to get useful materials, while Ann works on growing crops.

Almost everything in the house is reused. Items that once had ordinary purposes are turned into tools that can help the family survive.

Their survival is not just about finding food. They also have to deal with exhaustion, fear and the mental pressure of living inside the same house for years.

What Are The Creatures In The Last House?

For much of the movie, the creatures appear to be some kind of alien force. However, the truth is very different. Director Louis Leterrier explains that the creatures are ancient beings that have lived in the oceans for much longer than humans have existed. “They’ve been there way before us,” he says. “We are living on their planet.”

The creatures emerge after humanity causes serious damage to the environment. Pollution, rising temperatures and the destruction of the oceans have pushed the planet to a dangerous point. This means the creatures are not actually invading Earth. Instead, humans have been living in a world that was already theirs.

The film therefore turns the usual monster-movie idea upside down. What looks like an alien invasion is actually a fight between humans and the original inhabitants of the planet. As Leterrier explains, “We think that it’s an invasion movie, but we realise that we’re the aliens.”

Why Do The Creatures Trap People Inside Their Homes?

The creatures do not simply want to destroy humanity. Their actions are connected to the damage humans have caused to the natural world. They want humans to understand that they cannot continue treating the planet as if it belongs only to them.