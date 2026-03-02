ETV Bharat / entertainment

'The Kerala Story': Mohanlal, Mammootty, C. S. Amudhan, Others Hail Sanju Samson After T20 World Cup 2026 IND vs WI Win

Celebs Hail Sanju Samson ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: India opener Sanju Samson gave fans a night to remember with his unbeaten 97 in a must-win T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against West Indies. His fearless knock helped India chase down the steep target and enter the semi-finals of the marquee tournament. As soon as the match ended, social media was filled with praise, especially from Malayalam film stars who proudly cheered for their Keralam hero. The match was held on March 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India needed a win to stay in the tournament. Sanju rose to the occasion and played one of the finest innings of his career. He remained not out on 97 off just 50 balls and hit the winning runs. His innings is now the second-highest individual score for India in T20 World Cups, going past former skipper Virat Kohl''s 82. Tamil director C. S. Amudhan, known for Tamizh Padam, called Sanju's knock "The Kerala Story," taking a light-hearted dig while celebrating the cricketer's achievement. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal praised Sanju warmly. He wrote, "Exhilarating to watch @IamSanjuSamson in such sublime form! A truly masterful innings that speaks volumes of his character and talent. Hearty congratulations to the entire Indian team for storming into the #T20WorldCup2026 Semi-Finals. Keep the flag flying high!"