'The Kerala Story': Mohanlal, Mammootty, C. S. Amudhan, Others Hail Sanju Samson After T20 World Cup 2026 IND vs WI Win

Malayalam film stars praised Sanju Samson's unbeaten 97 that led India into the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals, calling it fearless and masterful.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 2, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST|
Updated : March 2, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: India opener Sanju Samson gave fans a night to remember with his unbeaten 97 in a must-win T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against West Indies. His fearless knock helped India chase down the steep target and enter the semi-finals of the marquee tournament. As soon as the match ended, social media was filled with praise, especially from Malayalam film stars who proudly cheered for their Keralam hero.
The match was held on March 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India needed a win to stay in the tournament. Sanju rose to the occasion and played one of the finest innings of his career. He remained not out on 97 off just 50 balls and hit the winning runs. His innings is now the second-highest individual score for India in T20 World Cups, going past former skipper Virat Kohl''s 82.
Tamil director C. S. Amudhan, known for Tamizh Padam, called Sanju's knock "The Kerala Story," taking a light-hearted dig while celebrating the cricketer's achievement.
THE KERALA STORY: Sanju Samson takes India to the semis.— CS Amudhan (@csamudhan) March 1, 2026
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal praised Sanju warmly. He wrote, "Exhilarating to watch @IamSanjuSamson in such sublime form! A truly masterful innings that speaks volumes of his character and talent. Hearty congratulations to the entire Indian team for storming into the #T20WorldCup2026 Semi-Finals. Keep the flag flying high!"
What a knock, @IamSanjuSamson— Mammootty (@mammukka) March 1, 2026
Pure class. Pure dominance. A fearless statement on the biggest stage.
Congratulations to the Indian cricket team for marching into the #T20WorldCup2026 Semi Final. pic.twitter.com/j8Di5hYY7C
Another legend of Malayalam cinema, Mammootty, called the innings "pure class and pure dominance." He added, "A fearless statement on the biggest stage." His words reflected the pride Kerala felt watching its star shine on the world stage.
Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a photo of Sanju and wrote, "One of the greatest T20 innings ever! That too in a virtual quarter final on the World Cup stage!"
Dulquer Salmaan shared congratulatory emojis, while Kalidas Jayaram wrote, "Proud of you Macha." Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph and Nivin Pauly also joined in to applaud his never-give-up spirit. Actor Prakash Raj congratulated and thanked him for the memorable performance.
After the match, Sanju spoke honestly about his journey. He said, "It means the whole world actually to me. I think right from the day I started playing, started dreaming to play for the country, I think this is the day I was waiting for. And I'm very grateful, very thankful."
He also shared how he doubted himself during tough times. "I've always had a very special journey with lots of ups and downs… I kept on doubting myself, kept on thinking, what if, can I make it? But I kept on believing." He thanked the "Lord Almighty" for blessing him on this special day.
Sanju credited his experience in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian team. He said he learned a lot by watching great players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the dugout. India will now face England in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5 of the ICC T20 World Cup. For now, fans across the country, especially in Keralam, are celebrating their hero. Sanju Samson's 97 was not just a score. It was a story of belief, patience and courage.
