The Kerala Story 2 Put On Hold As HC Stays Release For 15 Days
Kerala High Court stayed The Kerala Story 2 release for 15 days over religious harmony concerns, directing CBFC review.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 26, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Kochi (Kerala): The makers of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond have suffered a major setback after the Kerala High Court imposed a 15-day interim stay on its release. The movie, which was scheduled to hit theatres on February 27, will not be released as planned.
The order has been issued by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, who said that the movie might cause a threat to religious harmony. The court has asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to re-examine the content of the movie and look into the complaints raised by the petitioners. The Board has been given two weeks to complete the process.
The movie is a sequel to the 2023 National Award-winning flick The Kerala Story. The second part reportedly follows the lives of three young women who fall into what the film describes as deceptive marriages and face alleged forced religious conversions.
The High Court's decision came after petitions were filed seeking cancellation of the film's certification. The court had earlier stayed the screening of the film until the conclusion of the hearing. It noted that the concerns raised by the petitioners, that the film's content could affect the image of secular Kerala, could not be ignored.
The court also asked for a translated version of the teaser to be submitted. It said the CBFC must carefully examine whether the film brings disrepute to Kerala and whether the claim that it is inspired by real events could impact the state's secular image. The court clarified that it cannot "pretend that the concerns of the petitioners were not heard."
At the same time, the court dismissed the suggestion that it should personally watch the film due to time constraints. It also responded to the producers' argument that the court cannot act as a substitute for the Censor Board. While agreeing that certification is the Board's responsibility, the court said the issues raised were serious enough to require review before release. It reminded the CBFC that films should not be reviewed after release when losses may already have occurred.
Meanwhile, earlier reports had claimed that the teaser of the film was removed following court intervention. However, the makers denied this.
Sunshine Pictures said in a statement, "...would like to categorically clarify that the news currently circulating regarding the removal of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond teaser is completely false, baseless, and misleading. The matter is presently sub judice. No judgment or order has been passed by any court directing the removal of any content. We have not deleted or taken down any material."
The statement further read, "Both the teaser and the trailer of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond continue to remain available across all our official platforms. We strongly urge media houses, digital platforms, and individuals to refrain from spreading unverified information and speculative reports. Such misinformation only creates unnecessary confusion."
Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh defended the film and challenged critics. He said that if any falsehood is found in the second part, those making allegations should prove it. He added that if things are proven to be false, he will stop making films forever.
"I make films that raise questions and encourage people to think about what is happening around them. Therefore, before releasing a film or documentary, I start the filmmaking process after conducting in-depth research on the issue being addressed in the documentary," he said.
Producer Vipul Amritlal Shah also supported the film, saying their demand is that evil in God's country, Kerala, be eradicated as soon as possible. The makers have maintained that the story is inspired by real-life cases registered in court.
The producers are now expected to announce a new release date after the completion of the 15-day stay period.
