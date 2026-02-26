ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Kerala Story 2 Put On Hold As HC Stays Release For 15 Days

Kochi (Kerala): The makers of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond have suffered a major setback after the Kerala High Court imposed a 15-day interim stay on its release. The movie, which was scheduled to hit theatres on February 27, will not be released as planned.

The order has been issued by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, who said that the movie might cause a threat to religious harmony. The court has asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to re-examine the content of the movie and look into the complaints raised by the petitioners. The Board has been given two weeks to complete the process.

The movie is a sequel to the 2023 National Award-winning flick The Kerala Story. The second part reportedly follows the lives of three young women who fall into what the film describes as deceptive marriages and face alleged forced religious conversions.

The High Court's decision came after petitions were filed seeking cancellation of the film's certification. The court had earlier stayed the screening of the film until the conclusion of the hearing. It noted that the concerns raised by the petitioners, that the film's content could affect the image of secular Kerala, could not be ignored.

The court also asked for a translated version of the teaser to be submitted. It said the CBFC must carefully examine whether the film brings disrepute to Kerala and whether the claim that it is inspired by real events could impact the state's secular image. The court clarified that it cannot "pretend that the concerns of the petitioners were not heard."

At the same time, the court dismissed the suggestion that it should personally watch the film due to time constraints. It also responded to the producers' argument that the court cannot act as a substitute for the Censor Board. While agreeing that certification is the Board's responsibility, the court said the issues raised were serious enough to require review before release. It reminded the CBFC that films should not be reviewed after release when losses may already have occurred.