The Kerala Story 2 Opens Amid Protests; Multiple Shows Cancelled Across Kerala Over Poor Turnout

Davis explicitly stated that he had decided early on not to screen The Kerala Story 2 in his theater complex, emphasising that his business thrives on the support of true cinema lovers and he is unwilling to showcase content that incites protest or hurts public sentiment. He further explained to ETV Bharat that as his theater is a frequent stop for Malayalam celebrities, he wanted to avoid the inevitable backlash and questions that would arise from screening such a controversial film.

The situation in Kochi mirrored this trend, with widespread cancellations of morning shows. Linto Davis, owner of the well-known Vanitha-Vineetha theater complex, informed ETV Bharat that booking websites showed almost entirely empty halls when people tried to reserve seats in the morning. He expressed a firm belief that the people of Kerala, who live in communal harmony, would not encourage anything that seeks to exploit or disrupt that social fabric, suggesting that the empty theaters are a direct reflection of this sentiment.

Ernakulam: Amidst swirling controversies and mounting protests, The Kerala Story 2 made its way to theaters across Kerala, but the opening day witnessed a remarkably lukewarm response at major centers. Liberty Basheer, producer and prominent theater owner, told ETV Bharat that police protection has been sought for theaters in the Malabar region following the Democratic Youth Federation of India's (DYFI) declaration that they would block the film's screening. While Basheer maintained that to his knowledge, the film contains nothing inherently objectionable, he noted that a combination of the negative image generated on social media and the ongoing month of Ramadan has forced several theaters to cancel initial shows due to a complete lack of audience.

While some multiplexes have proceeded with screenings, possibly due to better security infrastructure, occupancy remains dismal. Dismissing claims that the low turnout is solely due to Ramadan, Davis added that theaters are spaces where people of all faiths and political leanings unite, and he has no desire to wound the emotions of any community.

In contrast, Suresh Shenoy, owner of Shenoys Theater, shared a different perspective with ETV Bharat, stating that there is no harm in screening a film that has been legally cleared by the Censor Board. He pointed out that Kerala has no historical precedent of violent protests inside cinema halls and expressed confidence that the screenings could proceed peacefully.

The state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, also told a similar story of empty seats. Major multiplexes were forced to cancel morning shows due to zero or negligible bookings, with many venues scheduling their first shows for the afternoon instead. Even at the popular Aries Plex, authorities reported fewer than five bookings for the initial show, though they remained hopeful for a slight increase in numbers as the day progressed.

Adding to the critical discourse, Bijith Vijayan, film enthusiast and founder of the popular social media cinema community 'Cinephile,' voiced a cautious stance, stating that while good cinema should always be supported, any film driven by a divisive agenda would face protest. Speaking on the trend of cancelled shows, Vijayan noted that the film's teaser and trailer were perceived by many as an insult to the state of Kerala.

He remarked that since the film features a new cast, the promotional content felt like a "cheap publicity stunt" designed to achieve success by disparaging the state. He clarified that if the actual film deviates from the agenda suggested by its trailers and offers a constructive idea, it would be supported, as the core mission of the Cinephile community is to foster healthy film discussions and promote small-scale quality cinema. He concluded by saying that many are waiting for the afternoon shows to form a final opinion on the content of the movie.

The Kerala Story 2, which released on February 27 following the Kerala High Court Division Bench lifting the stay on the film's release, is the sequel to the National Award-winning The Kerala Story, that came out in 2023. It follows the lives of three young women who fall into what the film describes as deceptive marriages and face alleged forced religious conversions.

Ever since the trailer for the Part 2 was released, the film has been drawing strong reactions from all corners. Opposition leaders, celebrities, and several social media users have criticized it as "propaganda," while the filmmakers maintain that it is based on researched real-life incidents. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah on Friday clarified that his film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond does not target the state of Kerala or its people. He also noted that the movie is a reflection of truth and made with lot of hard work.