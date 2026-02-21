'The Kerala Story 2 Not A Campaign Of Misinformation, Many Girls Have Been Converted', Says Shiv Sena Leader Shaina NC
Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC backs The Kerala Story 2, denies misinformation claims, as political leaders and groups criticise the film over alleged forced conversions.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 21, 2026 at 11:09 AM IST
Hyderabad: The upcoming movie, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, has already generated a political and social debate even before its release. Although there have been criticisms from some political leaders and religious groups regarding the movie and its portrayal of forced conversions, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC has supported the movie and stated that it is not spreading any misinformation.
Speaking to a news agency, Shaina NC defended the film and said that it highlights a serious issue. Referring to the recently released trailer, she claimed that the film is based on real concerns and case studies.
"The film Kerala Story 2 is not a campaign of misinformation. The truth is that many girls in Kerala have been converted... This becomes evident when you look at the case study of 32,000 girls... Highlighting this is the aim of this film. To those protesting against it, I would only say that if you want to maintain peace in society, you should look at both sides and understand what is actually happening in Kerala," she said.
The debate begun soo after the trailer of The Kerala Story 2 was dropped. Some viewers have called it "propaganda", while others have stated it shows a "brutal truth". The film deals with themes of religious conversion and alleged coercion. While the title refers to Kerala, the story is also set in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, according to the makers.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has criticised the film. He said such a movie could create communal tension in the state again. The religious body, All India Muslim Jamaat, has also opposed the film.
Amid the controversy, the film's producer, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, has clarified that the movie does not target the state of Kerala. Speaking to the news agency, Shah said, "We're not after Kerala. Kerala is God's Country... We want this evil in that state to be eradicated as soon as possible."
He further described why the sequel carries the same title. "The Kerala Story 2 goes beyond Kerala and exposes the massive conspiracy of manipulative conversion going on throughout India. Because its central theme is the same as Kerala Story 1, we named it Kerala Story 2," he said.
Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on February 27. It is a sequel to the 2023 film The Kerala Story, which had also faced heavy criticism at the time of its release. Despite the controversy, the earlier film performed well at the box office and went on to win two National Film Awards.
