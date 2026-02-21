ETV Bharat / entertainment

'The Kerala Story 2 Not A Campaign Of Misinformation, Many Girls Have Been Converted', Says Shiv Sena Leader Shaina NC

Hyderabad: The upcoming movie, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, has already generated a political and social debate even before its release. Although there have been criticisms from some political leaders and religious groups regarding the movie and its portrayal of forced conversions, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC has supported the movie and stated that it is not spreading any misinformation.

Speaking to a news agency, Shaina NC defended the film and said that it highlights a serious issue. Referring to the recently released trailer, she claimed that the film is based on real concerns and case studies.

"The film Kerala Story 2 is not a campaign of misinformation. The truth is that many girls in Kerala have been converted... This becomes evident when you look at the case study of 32,000 girls... Highlighting this is the aim of this film. To those protesting against it, I would only say that if you want to maintain peace in society, you should look at both sides and understand what is actually happening in Kerala," she said.

The debate begun soo after the trailer of The Kerala Story 2 was dropped. Some viewers have called it "propaganda", while others have stated it shows a "brutal truth". The film deals with themes of religious conversion and alleged coercion. While the title refers to Kerala, the story is also set in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, according to the makers.