The Kerala Story 2 Legal Battle Intensifies, Hearing To Continue Tomorrow

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court is set to resume hearing tomorrow on a series of petitions challenging the release of the controversial film The Kerala Story 2. During the proceedings today, a final decision regarding when the judges would personally view the film could not be reached. Although the court had earlier directed the producers to appear at 1:45 PM to finalise a screening time, technical reasons prevented the makers from providing a confirmed schedule. Consequently, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas adjourned the matter to tomorrow to gain further clarity on the screening date and time.

During the arguments, the High Court raised significant questions regarding the petitioners' claims, asking how the film's content could be specifically identified as being "against Kerala." The petitioners argued that while the producers presented a group of women as victims of 'Love Jihad,' not a single individual among them was actually from Kerala. They contended that despite this lack of factual basis, naming the film The Kerala Story was a deliberate attempt to malign the state and its society. The primary demand of the petitioners remains the cancellation of the film's censor certificate.