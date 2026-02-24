The Kerala Story 2 Legal Battle Intensifies, Hearing To Continue Tomorrow
Kerala High Court adjourns hearing on The Kerala Story 2 petitions, questions claims against the film, and awaits clarity on screening.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 24, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court is set to resume hearing tomorrow on a series of petitions challenging the release of the controversial film The Kerala Story 2. During the proceedings today, a final decision regarding when the judges would personally view the film could not be reached. Although the court had earlier directed the producers to appear at 1:45 PM to finalise a screening time, technical reasons prevented the makers from providing a confirmed schedule. Consequently, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas adjourned the matter to tomorrow to gain further clarity on the screening date and time.
During the arguments, the High Court raised significant questions regarding the petitioners' claims, asking how the film's content could be specifically identified as being "against Kerala." The petitioners argued that while the producers presented a group of women as victims of 'Love Jihad,' not a single individual among them was actually from Kerala. They contended that despite this lack of factual basis, naming the film The Kerala Story was a deliberate attempt to malign the state and its society. The primary demand of the petitioners remains the cancellation of the film's censor certificate.
Emphasising the state's social fabric, the court reminded the producers that Kerala is a land of secularism where people coexist in harmony. Drawing a parallel to the film Haal, where certain controversial remarks were ordered to be removed, the court noted that the same standards would apply to The Kerala Story 2. In response, the Censor Board informed the court that the film does not contain scenes targeting any specific religion or community. Furthermore, the producers offered an undertaking to withdraw the controversial teaser and trailer of the movie.
Parallel to the legal battle, director Kamakhya Narayan Singh has staunchly defended the film's authenticity, challenging critics to prove any falsehoods in the narrative. He declared that if the allegations of misinformation are proven true, he would quit filmmaking forever. Singh asserted that the sequel was produced with complete honesty, backed by extensive research and his prior experience in making documentaries on social issues.
Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah also added that the story was inspired by real-life incidents and registered court cases, stating their intention is to highlight issues that they believe need to be eradicated from "God's Own Country." The court's upcoming session tomorrow is expected to provide a definitive roadmap for the film's judicial review.
