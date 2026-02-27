ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Kerala Story 2 Gets High Court Green Light; Division Bench Quashes 15-Day Ban

The Division Bench placed considerable weight on the producers' argument regarding the massive financial implications of a last-minute stay. The court was informed that the film had already been slated for release in over 1,500 theaters across India and overseas, and any delay at this critical juncture would result in irreparable economic loss and logistical chaos. Furthermore, the producers contended that the Single Bench order was an unwarranted intrusion into the freedom of expression, especially since the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), a statutory expert body, had already cleared the film for public viewing.

Ernakulam: In a significant legal victory for the filmmakers, the Kerala High Court Division Bench has cleared the release of the movie The Kerala Story 2, effectively overturning an earlier Single Bench order that had stayed the film's screening for 15 days. The Division Bench, comprising Justice S.A. Dharmadhikari and Justice P.V. Balakrishnan, delivered the much-anticipated verdict today at noon following a rare and urgent special sitting conducted late last night. The court's intervention came after the producers filed an emergency appeal against the stay order issued by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas' Single Bench just a day before the scheduled release.

A primary focus of the Division Bench's scrutiny was the jurisdictional validity of the Single Bench's intervention. During the special session that lasted from 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM last night, the court raised sharp questions about how a petition with characteristics of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was entertained by a Single Bench. The Division Bench noted that such matters fall under its exclusive jurisdiction and observed that an order issued by a court lacking the necessary authority cannot be sustained in the eyes of the law. This procedural flaw became a decisive factor in the court's decision to vacate the stay and allow the film to hit the screens.

Addressing the allegations of communal disharmony, the court took note of the producers' clarification that the film does not intend to incite religious hatred or target any specific community. The makers argued that the narrative merely highlights certain social evils practiced by a handful of individuals rather than denigrating an entire religion. They further explained that while the first part focused on a specific character from Kerala, the sequel addresses broader issues occurring nationwide, thus refuting the claim that it was designed to insult the state of Kerala.

The court also took note of the producers' allegation that the petitioners acted with malafide intent by approaching the court on the very eve of the release, despite the promotional material being in the public domain for weeks. With all legal hurdles now cleared by the High Court's latest ruling, the film has been granted the path for immediate theatrical release.