'I Will Quit Filmmaking If...': The Kerala Story 2 Director Hits Back At 'Propaganda' Claims
Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh defends The Kerala Story 2, challenges critics to prove inaccuracies, and says he will quit filmmaking if anything shown is untrue.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 23, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Just like its predecessor, the upcoming Hindi film The Kerala Story 2 is also not free from controversy. The film, which touches on the topic of "forced religious conversions," has received severe criticism from various political leaders and members of the film fraternity. In the midst of all this, the film's director, Kamakhya Narayan Singh, has defended his film and asked critics to prove that the film contains anything untrue.
In an interaction with a news agency, the National Award-winning director stated that he has taken up the film with complete honesty and research. Singh, who is known for making documentaries on social issues, said his background in non-fiction filmmaking helped him handle the sensitive subject carefully.
"I have been a documentary filmmaker. I have always made documentaries and films that address social evils and issues within society, films that raise questions and encourage people to reflect on what is happening around them. That is why I always conduct deep research to understand a problem thoroughly before releasing a film or documentary," he said.
The film traces the story of three young women who allegedly undergo forced religious conversion and face torture. The teaser and trailer have received mixed reactions online. While some viewers have supported the makers, others have called the film exaggerated and labelled it as propaganda.
Responding firmly to the criticism, Singh said he stands by his work. "I have done my work with complete integrity, trust me. If we have shown anything wrong in the film, I will quit filmmaking," he said.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has criticised the film after its trailer release, calling it a "threat to secularism". However, the film's team has denied targeting the state of Kerala.
Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah earlier clarified their intention. "We're not after Kerala. Kerala is God's Country... We want this evil in that state to be eradicated as soon as possible," he said. According to the makers, the story is inspired by real court cases.
The Kerala Story 2 is set across Kerala, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha in lead roles. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on February 27 this year.
