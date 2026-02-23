ETV Bharat / entertainment

'I Will Quit Filmmaking If...': The Kerala Story 2 Director Hits Back At 'Propaganda' Claims

Hyderabad: Just like its predecessor, the upcoming Hindi film The Kerala Story 2 is also not free from controversy. The film, which touches on the topic of "forced religious conversions," has received severe criticism from various political leaders and members of the film fraternity. In the midst of all this, the film's director, Kamakhya Narayan Singh, has defended his film and asked critics to prove that the film contains anything untrue.

In an interaction with a news agency, the National Award-winning director stated that he has taken up the film with complete honesty and research. Singh, who is known for making documentaries on social issues, said his background in non-fiction filmmaking helped him handle the sensitive subject carefully.

"I have been a documentary filmmaker. I have always made documentaries and films that address social evils and issues within society, films that raise questions and encourage people to reflect on what is happening around them. That is why I always conduct deep research to understand a problem thoroughly before releasing a film or documentary," he said.