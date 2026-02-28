ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Kerala Story 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Film Opens Low After Release Controversy, Lags Behind Prequel

The film recorded an overall 11.99 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday, February 27, 2026. The morning shows had 7.32 percent occupancy. Afternoon shows were slightly better at 15.82 percent. Evening shows dropped again to 7.30 pc, while night shows saw some improvement with 17.51 pc occupancy. These numbers show that the audience response was average to low on the first day.

The court had asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to re-watch the film after petitions claimed that some scenes could spread hatred and disturb communal harmony. After reconsideration, the stay was removed. Despite the buzz and media attention, the film's box office opening has been lower than expected. On day 1, The Kerala Story 2 collected Rs 3.50 crore (early estimates) at the India net box office.

Hyderabad: The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond finally hit theatres on February 27 after facing legal trouble and heavy controversy. The sequel to the 2023 hit The Kerala Story was surrounded by debate even before its release. Just a day before it was scheduled to release, the Kerala High Court had put a 15-day interim stay on the film. However, the Division Bench, late on Friday evening, lifted the stay, clearing the way for the film's release.

When compared to The Kerala Story (2023), the difference is clear. The first film had opened at Rs 8.03 crore net on its first Friday. It also recorded a strong 28.48 pc Hindi occupancy on day 1. That film had surprised everyone with its big opening despite facing controversy at that time as well. It later went on to become a blockbuster.

Trade experts had predicted that the sequel might open in the range of Rs 5 crore or more because of curiosity and debate. However, the final day 1 figure stayed at Rs 3.50 crore, which is less than half of the original film's opening. Many believe that the last-minute court stay and uncertainty affected advance bookings and audience turnout.

Soon after the court's decision, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah spoke to the media. He said, "The Kerala High Court Division Bench has withdrawn the stay. Now our shows have already started opening. I request the people that this is a true film made with a lot of hard work." He also added, "Neither our film, nor me, nor any member of my team are against the state of Kerala or the people of Kerala."

The film has been in the news ever since its trailer release. Some social media users have called it "propaganda," while others have supported it and said it talks about real incidents. The story of the sequel follows three young women who fall into what the film describes as deceptive marriages and alleged forced religious conversions.

Vipul Shah also defended the subject of the film. He said, "Kerala is a very beautiful place. It is God's own country. But if something wrong is happening in God's own country, then it is our effort to reach those people and rectify that mistake." He further claimed that the film exposes criminals in different states, not just Kerala. Now, the future of the film depends on word of mouth. If the audience connects with the story, the collections may grow over the weekend. But if the reactions remain mixed, it may struggle to match the success of the first film.

