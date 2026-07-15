ETV Bharat / entertainment

Over 600 Kilometres Long! The IMAX Film Negative Christopher Nolan Used For The Odyssey

Hyderabad: At a time when almost every film in the world is shot using digital cameras, Christopher Nolan has once again chosen a different path. For his upcoming film The Odyssey, the filmmaker used more than 2 million feet of IMAX 70mm film negative instead of digital cameras. If that film stock were laid out in a straight line on a road, it would stretch for over 600 kilometres.

What makes this even more remarkable is that IMAX film is among the most expensive formats used in filmmaking today. Every shot consumes physical film, and it makes the process far more costly than digital filmmaking.

Known for films like Interstellar, Inception, Oppenheimer, and The Dark Knight, Nolan has always preferred shooting on film. With The Odyssey, he has gone a step further. The film has become the first feature film to be shot entirely using IMAX film cameras.

Shooting on film is very different from shooting digitally. Every take uses up expensive film stock, and filmmakers cannot instantly watch the footage or keep filming endless retakes without increasing the budget. Even though IMAX-certified digital cameras are now available, Nolan decided to use only traditional IMAX film cameras with physical film negatives.

Recently, Nolan spoke about the making of The Odyssey during an interview with a newswire and shared details about the massive production. The flick was shot over 90 days across six countries, with the team facing several challenges throughout the journey.