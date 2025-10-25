ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Girlfriend Trailer: Rashmika Mandanna Pays The Price Of Staying In A Possessive Love

Hyderabad: After big-budget films like Chhaava, Sikandar, and the recently released Thamma in Hindi, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to return to Telugu cinema with The Girlfriend. Trailer of her upcoming film dropped today, October 25, in Telugu and Hindi. The film helmed by Rahul Ravindran features Dheekshith Shetty as Vikram and Rashmika as college-goer Bhooma.

The trailer opens with Bhooma hesitantly telling Vikram that she wants to take a break from their relationship. From there, the 2-minute and 39-second trailer offers glimpses of their tumultuous bond. Going by the visuals, Rashmika’s character appears to be trapped in an emotionally abusive relationship with a controlling and possessive boyfriend. Anu Emmanuel, who plays Durga, is seen telling Bhooma that she might be the perfect girl for Vikram but questions whether he is the right choice for her. Durga also asks Bhooma if she is truly happy with him, and Bhooma’s fading smile subtly reveals the truth about her situation. How she confronts her emotions and regains control of her life seemingly forms the crux of the story.