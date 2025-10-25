The Girlfriend Trailer: Rashmika Mandanna Pays The Price Of Staying In A Possessive Love
Rashmika Mandanna is navigating a tumultuous relationship in upcoming film The Girlfriend, co-starring Dheekshith Shetty. Scroll ahead for The Girlfriend trailer in Hindi and Telugu.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 25, 2025 at 2:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: After big-budget films like Chhaava, Sikandar, and the recently released Thamma in Hindi, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to return to Telugu cinema with The Girlfriend. Trailer of her upcoming film dropped today, October 25, in Telugu and Hindi. The film helmed by Rahul Ravindran features Dheekshith Shetty as Vikram and Rashmika as college-goer Bhooma.
The trailer opens with Bhooma hesitantly telling Vikram that she wants to take a break from their relationship. From there, the 2-minute and 39-second trailer offers glimpses of their tumultuous bond. Going by the visuals, Rashmika’s character appears to be trapped in an emotionally abusive relationship with a controlling and possessive boyfriend. Anu Emmanuel, who plays Durga, is seen telling Bhooma that she might be the perfect girl for Vikram but questions whether he is the right choice for her. Durga also asks Bhooma if she is truly happy with him, and Bhooma’s fading smile subtly reveals the truth about her situation. How she confronts her emotions and regains control of her life seemingly forms the crux of the story.
Presented by Allu Aravind's banner Geetha Arts, The Girlfriend is bankrolled by Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni. Malayalam composer Hesham Abdul Wahab, who marked his Telugu debut with Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi, is in charge of the film’s music. Krishnan Vasant is cranking the camera, and Chota K Prasad in charge of editing.
Meanwhile, Rashmika is basking in the initial success of her latest Hindi release, Thamma. The film is a romantic horror drama and features Rashmika alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress has a slew of films at the various stages of production. Among her announced projects is the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Rainbow. She will be seen playing a fierce warrior in the upcoming movie Mysaa, which will mark her first solo lead in the pan-India genre. The much-awaited sequel to Animal and part 3 of Pushpa are also among her slate of upcoming films.
