The Gentlemen Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot & What To Expect From The Crime Series
Netflix's The Gentlemen returns for Season 2, bringing Theo James, Kaya Scodelario and other familiar faces back for another thrilling chapter.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 1, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Guy Ritchie’s popular crime drama The Gentlemen is returning with its second season on September 3. The new season will continue Eddie Horniman’s journey as he becomes more powerful in the criminal world.
A year has passed since Eddie, played by Theo James, joined hands with Susie Glass, played by Kaya Scodelario. The two are now working together in the criminal empire run by Susie’s father, Bobby Glass, played by Ray Winstone.
However, as their business grows, so do the problems. Eddie’s ambition is increasing, Bobby is making questionable decisions, and new dangerous people are entering their lives. Season 2 promises more crime, power struggles, betrayal and risky decisions.
What Will Happen In The Gentlemen Season 2?
In the first season, Eddie was not sure about becoming a part of the criminal world. But things have changed now. Eddie has accepted his new life and is no longer afraid to take control. He wants to become more powerful and expand his criminal business.
Theo James explained how Eddie has changed in the new season. Speaking to Netflix Tudum, he said, “By Season 2, he is a man very much at the helm of it, and he’s bought into the possibilities of what both worlds can bring him, both as an aristocrat and a criminal.”
The new season will mainly focus on Eddie’s growing ambition. He wants more money, power and control. But his desire to rise higher may also create serious problems for him and the people around him.
Lead writer and executive producer Matthew Read said, “Season 2 was always going to be about Eddie expanding the reach of his criminal empire and testing the relationship Eddie has with Bobby Glass as the person he’s working under.”
Will Eddie And Susie Take Their Business To Italy?
Yes. One of the biggest changes in Season 2 is that Eddie and Susie will expand their criminal business outside England. Their operation will move from the cannabis farm under Halstead to Italy. The two will try to build their business there and become more powerful. However, entering a new country also brings new dangers.
Eddie and Susie will meet Marco Moretti, played by Sergio Castellitto, a powerful Italian crime boss. They will also work with Cico Maldini, played by Michele Morrone, who will help them understand the criminal world in Italy.
But trusting people in this dangerous world is not easy. Eddie and Susie may soon realise that the people they depend on cannot always be trusted.
What Problems Will Bobby Glass Create?
While Eddie and Susie are busy expanding their business, Bobby Glass begins making decisions that worry them. His actions could put their entire criminal empire at risk. This leaves Eddie and Susie with an important choice. Should they continue following Bobby, or should they take control before everything falls apart?
The relationship between Eddie and Bobby will also become more complicated in the new season. Eddie is becoming more confident and powerful, and this could lead to a clash between the two. As Eddie’s empire grows, he will also have to deal with bigger enemies and greater risks.
Will Eddie And Susie’s Relationship Change?
Yes. Season 2 will continue to explore Eddie and Susie’s complicated relationship. They are strong business partners and share a close connection. However, they also have different goals and reasons for doing what they do. Their relationship will be tested as they face dangerous situations, betrayal and pressure from people around them.
Kaya Scodelario said, “I think it is a closeness and danger; I think that’s what their attraction to each other is.”
The new season will show whether Eddie and Susie’s bond becomes stronger or whether their growing ambitions push them apart.
Who Is Returning In The Gentlemen Season 2?
Theo James, Kaya Scodelario and Ray Winstone will return in the lead roles. Other returning cast members include Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Jasmine Blackborow, Michael Vu, Harry Goodwins, Ruby Sear, Pearce Quigley and Giancarlo Esposito.
Season 2 will also introduce several new actors. Hugh Bonneville, Benjamin Clementine, Benedetta Porcaroli, Amra Mallassi, Tyler Conti, professional boxer Chris Eubank Jr. and broadcaster Maya Jama have joined the cast.
Has The Gentlemen Been Renewed For Season 3?
Yes. Netflix has already confirmed a third season of The Gentlemen, even before the release of Season 2. Guy Ritchie said, “The ambition of The Gentlemen has accelerated, the world has expanded, and the consequences carry weight. A third season felt inevitable, and I’m looking forward to pushing the boundaries of it further.”
Details about the third season have not been revealed yet. However, the confirmation shows that Eddie’s journey in the criminal world is far from over.
When Will The Gentlemen Season 2 Release?
The Gentlemen Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on September 3.