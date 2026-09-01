ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Gentlemen Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot & What To Expect From The Crime Series

Hyderabad: Guy Ritchie’s popular crime drama The Gentlemen is returning with its second season on September 3. The new season will continue Eddie Horniman’s journey as he becomes more powerful in the criminal world.

A year has passed since Eddie, played by Theo James, joined hands with Susie Glass, played by Kaya Scodelario. The two are now working together in the criminal empire run by Susie’s father, Bobby Glass, played by Ray Winstone.

However, as their business grows, so do the problems. Eddie’s ambition is increasing, Bobby is making questionable decisions, and new dangerous people are entering their lives. Season 2 promises more crime, power struggles, betrayal and risky decisions.

What Will Happen In The Gentlemen Season 2?

In the first season, Eddie was not sure about becoming a part of the criminal world. But things have changed now. Eddie has accepted his new life and is no longer afraid to take control. He wants to become more powerful and expand his criminal business.

Theo James explained how Eddie has changed in the new season. Speaking to Netflix Tudum, he said, “By Season 2, he is a man very much at the helm of it, and he’s bought into the possibilities of what both worlds can bring him, both as an aristocrat and a criminal.”

The new season will mainly focus on Eddie’s growing ambition. He wants more money, power and control. But his desire to rise higher may also create serious problems for him and the people around him.

Lead writer and executive producer Matthew Read said, “Season 2 was always going to be about Eddie expanding the reach of his criminal empire and testing the relationship Eddie has with Bobby Glass as the person he’s working under.”

Will Eddie And Susie Take Their Business To Italy?

Yes. One of the biggest changes in Season 2 is that Eddie and Susie will expand their criminal business outside England. Their operation will move from the cannabis farm under Halstead to Italy. The two will try to build their business there and become more powerful. However, entering a new country also brings new dangers.

Eddie and Susie will meet Marco Moretti, played by Sergio Castellitto, a powerful Italian crime boss. They will also work with Cico Maldini, played by Michele Morrone, who will help them understand the criminal world in Italy.