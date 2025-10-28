The Family Man Season 3 Release Date Announced: Here's When & Where To Watch Manoj Bajpayee's Thriller Series
Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari in Raj & DK's new season of The Family Man, promising higher stakes, new enemies, and explosive action.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 28, 2025 at 4:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: After much anticipation, the makers of The Family Man have finally unveiled the release date of the third season of India's most loved espionage thriller. On Tuesday, the makers announced that The Family Man Season 3 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 21.
The new season will again feature Manoj Bajpayee in his role of the secret state agent Srikant Tiwari. This time around, the mission will be riskier than ever, with Srikant pitted against new adversaries and dealing with complex geopolitical menaces that challenge his loyalty as well as his limits.
The release announcement was accompanied by a video shared on Prime Video's Instagram handle. Sharing the announcement on social media, the streaming platform wrote in the caption, "Le laadle, ho gaya Srikant ka comeback. #TheFamilyManOnPrime, November 21."
According to the official press note shared by the makers, "the stakes and dangers in the upcoming season are expected to be higher" as Srikant finds himself pitted against formidable new adversaries portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera). "On the run, Srikant must navigate uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation's borders," the note added.
This season will also see the return of Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari, Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti Tiwari, Vedant Sinha as Atharv Tiwari, Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, and Gul Panag as Saloni, among others.
Speaking about the new season and the immense love the show has received over the years, creators Raj & DK expressed their gratitude and excitement. "Over the years, the love and adulation that audiences have showered on The Family Man have been truly overwhelming. We know the audience has been patient, and we wanted to ensure that the wait was worth it, raising the stakes this season with even more high-octane action, a gripping narrative, riveting performances, and an elevated, edge-of-the-seat experience," said Raj & DK.
"This season, the hunter becomes the hunted, as Srikant faces a threat unlike any before, in the form of Rukma, one that endangers not just him and his career, but his family too. We’re confident that on November 21, audiences around the world will enjoy the new season with just as much excitement as the previous two seasons and perhaps even more," they said.
The first two seasons of The Family Man, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu alongside Manoj Bajpayee in Season 2, were lauded for blending sharp writing, humour, and thrilling action with a strong emotional core. As the third chapter is set to arrive soon, the expectations for the series are sky-high.
