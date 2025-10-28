ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Family Man Season 3 Release Date Announced: Here's When & Where To Watch Manoj Bajpayee's Thriller Series

Hyderabad: After much anticipation, the makers of The Family Man have finally unveiled the release date of the third season of India's most loved espionage thriller. On Tuesday, the makers announced that The Family Man Season 3 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 21.

The new season will again feature Manoj Bajpayee in his role of the secret state agent Srikant Tiwari. This time around, the mission will be riskier than ever, with Srikant pitted against new adversaries and dealing with complex geopolitical menaces that challenge his loyalty as well as his limits.

The release announcement was accompanied by a video shared on Prime Video's Instagram handle. Sharing the announcement on social media, the streaming platform wrote in the caption, "Le laadle, ho gaya Srikant ka comeback. #TheFamilyManOnPrime, November 21."

According to the official press note shared by the makers, "the stakes and dangers in the upcoming season are expected to be higher" as Srikant finds himself pitted against formidable new adversaries portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera). "On the run, Srikant must navigate uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation's borders," the note added.