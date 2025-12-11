ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Devil X Review: What Netizens Are Saying About Darshan's Big Release

The release of The Devil has turned into a major event for Kannada cinema. Shows began early in the morning. Theatres across the state filled quickly. Despite Darshan not participating in promotions, the response was huge. Fans have been sharing updates, videos, and comments since early morning. Many have treated the release like a festival.

Hyderabad: Kannada star Darshan's much-awaited film The Devil finally released on December 11, even as the actor remains behind bars in the Ballari Central Prison. His absence has only increased curiosity around the film. Ahead of the release, Darshan sent a heartfelt letter to his fans through his wife Vijayalakshmi. In it, he thanked supporters and asked them to stay strong. He requested them to ignore negativity and put their full energy into supporting The Devil.

Online reactions are out. Many users on X called the film a "complete entertainer" and praised Darshan's screen presence. Some said the movie "gets better in the second half" and loved the action scenes. Many felt the first half was slow or routine. But almost everyone agreed that Darshan's performance was the strongest part of the film.

Another talking point is the film's grand production design. In an interview with ETV Bharat, art director Mohan B. Kere shared details about the visuals. He revealed that The Devil features 12 major sets, including a mirror-glass song set, a foreign-style pub, and a huge market space. He also spoke about the now-famous "50-lakh chair" featured in the film. The chair, built with detailed craftsmanship and lighting, was designed to represent the hero's personality. This chair is now placed outside major theatres as a fan attraction.

Mohan estimated that the production spent Rs 20–22 crore on sets alone. He said the director, Prakash Veer, did not build anything just for show. Every set was made according to the story's needs. With strong advance bookings, huge fan turnout, and lots of chatter online, The Devil has made a loud entry into theatres.