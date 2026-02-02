ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer: Miranda Priestly Forgets Andrea Sachs And Fans Love It

Hyderabad: Twenty years after The Devil Wears Prada redefined fashion films and workplace dramas, the high-gloss world of Runway magazine is back in the spotlight. 20th Century Studios has released the first full trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2, instantly sending fans into a frenzy and reviving one of cinema's most iconic characters. The sequel is slated for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026, nearly two decades after the original film became a pop-culture moment.

Meryl Streep returns as Miranda Priestly, the intimidating editor-in-chief of Runway. Despite the shifting industry from print to digital media and mounting pressure, Miranda's authority remains unquestioned, and her razor-sharp tongue clearly has not softened with time.

Anne Hathaway reprises her role as Andrea Sachs, now a seasoned journalist who rejoins Runway as its new Features Editor. The trailer's most talked-about moment shows Andy greeting Miranda with warmth and confidence, only to be met with total indifference. Miranda does not recognise her at all. Viewers loved the moment, with many calling it peak Miranda Priestly energy. "Miranda is back and wow," wrote one fan, while another added, "Loving the chemistry between Anne and Meryl after all these years."