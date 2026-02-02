The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer: Miranda Priestly Forgets Andrea Sachs And Fans Love It
The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer reunites Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, teasing a stylish power struggle.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 2, 2026 at 12:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Twenty years after The Devil Wears Prada redefined fashion films and workplace dramas, the high-gloss world of Runway magazine is back in the spotlight. 20th Century Studios has released the first full trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2, instantly sending fans into a frenzy and reviving one of cinema's most iconic characters. The sequel is slated for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026, nearly two decades after the original film became a pop-culture moment.
Meryl Streep returns as Miranda Priestly, the intimidating editor-in-chief of Runway. Despite the shifting industry from print to digital media and mounting pressure, Miranda's authority remains unquestioned, and her razor-sharp tongue clearly has not softened with time.
Anne Hathaway reprises her role as Andrea Sachs, now a seasoned journalist who rejoins Runway as its new Features Editor. The trailer's most talked-about moment shows Andy greeting Miranda with warmth and confidence, only to be met with total indifference. Miranda does not recognise her at all. Viewers loved the moment, with many calling it peak Miranda Priestly energy. "Miranda is back and wow," wrote one fan, while another added, "Loving the chemistry between Anne and Meryl after all these years."
Emily Blunt's Emily Charlton returns in a powerful new avatar. Emily is now a top executive at a luxury conglomerate, placing her directly in Miranda's path. The tension between the two characters has excited fans, with many praising how the sequel sets up a fresh power struggle without losing the original film's spirit. "This is how you do a sequel - wait 20 years and bring the same vibe back," read one widely shared reaction.
Stanley Tucci is also back as Nigel, adding emotional continuity to the story. The film reunites the original creative team as well, with director David Frankel, writer Aline Brosh McKenna and producer Wendy Finerman returning. Fans were quick to notice this detail, with one comment reading, "They've got the same studio, director, writer and cast - this has all the ingredients to be something very good."
New cast members include Kenneth Branagh, Patrick Brammall, Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, Lady Gaga, Pauline Chalamet and B.J. Novak, while Adrian Grenier will not return. The original film earned USD 326 million worldwide, and expectations are high for the sequel.
Perhaps the biggest talking point remains Meryl Streep's return. Known for rarely doing sequels, her involvement has fans convinced the script must be special. "Getting her back alone says everything," wrote one admirer. Another summed up the mood perfectly: "Crazy to think we waited 20 years for this, and it already feels worth it."
